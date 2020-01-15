Entha Manchivaadavuraa Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will It Influence The Audience? | Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is a 2020 Indian-Telugu language film which contains Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Mehreen Pirzada, Sarath Babu, and Suhasini Maniratnam in prominent roles. This film was written and directed by Vegesna Satish, Produced by Umesh Gupta and Subash Gupta. The music of this film was composed by Gopi Sundar, the cinematography was done by Raj Thota and got edited by Tammiraju.

The film got released on 15th January 2020, coinciding with the festival ‘Makara Sankranthi’. This film is the last Telugu film to get released for the festival after Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo.

Kalyan Ram, once again coming with the film Entha Manchivaadavuraa after the film 118 which was released in March 2019. 118 was received well from critics and fans of Kalyan Ram. Kalyan Ram is hoping for the same result for Entha Manchivaadavuraa which the film 118 got.

The director Vegesna Satish who is known for his work ‘Shatamanam Bhavathi’ is back with this film after ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ which was released in 2018. Kalyan Ram in an interview said that Festival will be an advantageous factor for the film industry and he is hoping that Entha Manchivaadavuraa will be an out and out, family entertainer.

