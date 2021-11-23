After three days, Adele’s “30” is the 2021’s best-selling album in America.

Adele’s music video released 30It was released Friday and is already the most-sold album in 2021 in the U.S., Billboard reports. Between Nov. 19-21, more than 500,000 copies of the book were sold.

Adele’s fourth studio album bests the Taylor Swift’s previous reining top-selling record of the year, EvermoreThe album sold 462,000 copies during the week ended Nov. 18. Adele’s new LP has also had the biggest individual sales week of the year, eclipsing Red (Taylor’s Version)It sold 369,000 copies in its debut week.

Should 30 debut at No. 1 on Dec. 4 when tracking for its debut week is reported, it will mark Adele’s third No. 1 following 2015’s 25And her second record 21 Starting in 2011.

Adele’s “best album yet” is available in a variety of formats and exclusive editions. Spotify was asked by the artist to disable its shuffle function in order for her album to be played in the order she wanted. They agreed.

In Adele’s cover story with Rolling Stone, she discussed the events — including her divorce and aftermath — that informed the album, which unfurls almost chronologically. During the interview she shared that “I Drink Wine”Original length was 15 minutes. Discussion of the bonus version of “Easy on Me”Chris Stapleton.