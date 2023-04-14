After returning from luxury vacation, Katie Price is seen with Carl Woods.

KATIE Price was spotted with Carl Woods, her ex-fiance after she got back together and went on vacation.

Although the on-off couple has been keeping fans guessing lately, they have reconciled and are now heading off to holiday with Harvey (20).

3 Katie and Carl were seen together leaving the event Credit: Getty

3 As they took photos, they looked very happy. Credit: Getty

Katie (44), and Carl (34) were seen together looking sexy as they set off for a fun night at a star-studded party.

The couple headed to London’s Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christy Trial Gala Night before the West End debut.

For the occasion, she chose to wear casual brown designer jogging pants that she styled with a black top with lace trim.

As her blonde locks fell to her chest, she chose a simple make-up look for the glamour night out.

Katie finished her look with a black leather jacket and a bag by designer. She wore heels boots while standing tall in high-heeled boots.

She was seen walking out of the event along her ex-glamor model husband Carl. He wore black jeans and a black jumper.

They held hands when they left the West End theatre, after taking several photos of their love together.

Katie and Carl have confirmed that they are back together and have rekindled their romantic relationship ahead of the Easter vacation.

Central Recorder received this information from a source earlier in March: “Katie, Carl are back together. Tomorrow they go on vacation – Harvey is theirs.

Katie’s friends have concerns about Katie’s relationship, how strained it is and how many arguments they have.

“Katie isn’t interested in hearing it, she just wants to go on holiday.”

The break came just days after Harvey revealed that his mum was back with Carl, after it was revealed that she was begging to get Carl back after a row.

Harvey wrote an “adorable message” to Carl and his mom. It read, “To the most wonderful family, Mummy and Carl Woods.” “Best family.”

Katie and Carl unfollowed one another on social media, sparking speculations that they were splitting up. However, the two men reconnected with each other.

Central Recorder revealed there had been yet another furious row that had ended their relationship once again.

Central Recorder was told by a source: “Katie had a heated argument with Carl and they split up. He moved into his house in Essex.”

“He brought everything and told friends that it was over. She begged him to move in and get back together.

“They are always off and on – but they were really awful in this row.”

This happened just days after Katie had confirmed her relationship with Carl during a TV interview.

But just hours later Carl insisted he was in fact single with a new social media post – as he replied “definitely not” when someone suggested the pair were romantically involved again.

On The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 Katie appeared to suggest she and Carl were back together.

Katie and Carl first split back in November 2022 after he claimed she slept with someone else in a bombshell video.