My belly is plus-size, but it doesn’t stop me from wearing everything because I look beautiful in every bikini.

Plus-Sized women don’t mind what others think, they’ll continue to wear whatever clothes and accessories she chooses.

Her belly is beautiful in all things, even bikinis.

Tamia, a plus-size influencer, shared an uplifting message with her followers

Tamia is a plus-size influencer who shared an encouraging message with her followersCredit: TIKTOK/@queensizedmia

Tamia Morris (@queensizedmiaShe shared the uplifting message she had with her TikTok friends in a video.

Standing in her yellow bikini, she stated that “just a reminder.” “The belly doesn’t stop anything.”

According to the body-positive influencer, while some may try to conceal their stomachs, she believes there is nothing wrong with hers. She lets it all out and says that others might do the same.

“I don’t care if I wear something, my belly won’t let me down, because guess what?”

She laughed, “I look great in everything,”

She added, “Quick reminder to the people in front,” using hashtags #bodypositivityand #confidence

Comments were posted by people to express their views.

One commenter said, “Period.”

Another said, “Aye, I agree.”

Others were obsessed with the bikini she had on: “Is this swimwear and where’s it from please x,” requested one viewer.

“Where can I get that suit?” “Where is this suit from?” asked one other.

Influencer quickly replied, “Fashion Nova Love,” she stated.

The influencer said she's proud of her belly and knows that she looks good in anything

