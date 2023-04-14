In emotional finale, Rise and Fall wins as Total Prize Fund Winner

Although it has been a stressful few weeks for the Rise and Fall Tower, one man has emerged victorious on Channel 4’s reality series.

Greg James was the host of the show, and each episode featured grueling and heart-breaking tasks.

Eddy Fulford, Devon is now the victor after coming to the top in the competition.

The remaining Red Room contenders – Matt Moses Ramona Sydney, Ramona Ramona and Ramona – were all up against the software manager.

They each had to prove why they deserved to be the one to take home the epic final prize pot of £85,610.

Eddy was victorious over West Lothian-based Sydney, as Greg announced that he would take home the hard-earned money.

The rest of the cast watched as Eddy hugged Sydney and cheered.

The penthouse was then his final destination.

Speaking after he was declared the winner, Eddy said: “Thank you so much, I’m speechless at the moment…”

He then joked: “I think I need a pint of champagne…”

Chatting about what the win meant to him, Eddy added: “I look at this game as an analogy for life. It has shown me that slow and steady wins the race, you don’t always have to be dog eat dog in this world… I never did well at school, never been top of the class and this feels like I’m top of the class. Oh my God!”

Eddy has not been on TV for the first time. Over the past 20 years his family has appeared in various TV programs, as well as their own reality television series.

His family achieve notoriety in the Channel 4 series The F***ing Fulfords as well as appearing on BBC Three’s Life is Toff.

