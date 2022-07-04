After Mass Shooting, Harry Styles’ Concert in Denmark Cancelled

Love is a gift that can be given.

Only hours earlier, he was scheduled to take the stage. Harry Styles canceled his July 3 concert in Copenhagen following a mass shooting at a nearby shopping mall.

“I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen,” The tweet was sent by the 28-yearoldIt was a beautiful afternoon. “I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

His message continued, “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

As NBC News reports, Copenhagen police chief Søren Thomassen confirmed that three people were left dead and others were wounded when a gunman open fired at Field’s shopping center in the Danish capital.

At a news conference, Thomassen shared that a suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, was in custody after the incident, according to The Associated Press.

“We know that there are several dead”And “several injured,”Thomassen added that terroristic motivations can’t be ruled. “We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”