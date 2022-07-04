Gavin Newsom Spends $105,000 on Fox News Ad in Florida Trashing Ron DeSantis (Video)

A week after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the subsequent outlawing of abortion in multiple Republican-controlled states, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released a new ad airing on Fox News in Florida slamming the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

The ad, which will air during Fox News’ Fourth of July broadcast, slams DeSantis and Florida Sen. Rick Scott on several hot-button issues, including the “Don’t Say Gay”This summer, a law was passed that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

“It’s Independence Day — so let’s talk about what’s going on in America,”Newsom claims in the ad. “Freedom is under attack in your state…I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love.”

Newsom and DeSantis are now symbols of America’s ever-widening gap between red and blue states. DeSantis has been a force for far-right policy changes in education, law enforcement and cultural grievances before a rumored 2024 Presidential nomination. Newsom, who has been a national figure of a guardian to liberal values, has shrugged off a recall campaign last year, promising that California would continue to be a state with abortion access.

“Things have changed, rules of engagement have to change,” Newsom told CNN,Which first aired Florida’s ad. “You’ve got to take the fight to them.”

CNN asked DeSantis spokesperson if he could comment on the ad. “Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire,”Dave Abrams, spokesperson for the company, stated that. “Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida.”