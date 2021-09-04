After he committed murder, his brother Harold of ‘Our Gang’ Carl Switzer had a similar tragic end to life.

Harold Switzer and Carl Switzer were more than just siblings. Their lives also ended similarly and under tragic circumstances. Here’s what happened.

The history of Celebrities Many murder stories are based on falsehoods. However, the case of Carl Switzer’s death is a puzzle. Despite the confusion, his demise, Its tragic nature will always be evident.

Carl had an older brother, named Harold Switzer.The siblings not only shared a mother, but also died in tragic circumstances. Read more about Harold and his younger brother.

HAROLD’S EARLY CHILDHOOD AND BIRTH

Harold was born January 16, 1925 in Paris, Illinois. He was the first child of George Frederick Shanks Switzer’s parents. Janice Genevieve was his older sister and Carl was his younger brother.

Gladys and Frederick struggled with raising their children during the Great Depression. Frederick accidentally shot himself in his foot and was left without enough money, which led to him being incapacitated. This resulted in him having to be amputated.

Harold and his siblings were happy children, despite their parents’ financial difficulties. They attended Redmon Elementary school and loved to picnic and swim during their free time.

Harold and Carl were talented singers and their parents used this talent to make a living. They performed at local fairs and plays and were well-received by the locals. Their parents were extremely proud of their achievements.

Gladys’ and Frederick’s friends believed that their children were future stars, and encouraged them to take the boys with them to Hollywood to find fame and fortune.

Carl was six years old when his parents took him along with his siblings to California to visit relatives. The Switzers were encouraged by their relatives to take their boys on one the Hollywood studio tours.

Harold and Carl performed a number while on the tour and impressed Hal Roach who invited them to audition. Roach was currently putting together the cast for a new series called “The Last Man Standing”. “Our Gang.”

Roach recognized Carl’s undeniable talent. He and Harold were both offered roles on one episode of the show’s episodes. After their performance, Carl was offered the lead role and Harold was offered a role but it was not as prominent as his younger brother.

Harold was not as talented as his brother in acting, so he didn’t become as well-known. The siblings were able to remain close despite Harold’s limited acting abilities. Harold wasn’t bitter that he was less talented than his brother.

They were widely celebrated in their home state of Illinois when they received the news of Harold and Carl’s Hollywood success.

HAROLD’S LATTER YEARS AND DEATH

Harold and Carl left the series in 1940s. Harold decided to quit the show. Harold faced his own problems as a child star.

It is not clear what he did afterwards. “Our Gang.”Records show that he owned a Speed Queen Company franchise which installed and serviced washers and dryers.

Harold shot and killed a customer for a dispute in 1967. It is believed that Harold drove to Glendale, California from where he committed the horrible act. He was 42. He was 42 years old. He was buried in Hollywood Forever Cemetery, next to his father.

Harold was married to Beverly Osso for six years, and they share three children, Judith Ann, Tony Frederick, and Teddy Berton. He also had a child called Gladys with Rose Lavon.

CARL’S LATTER LIFE and DEATH

Harold’s death came nine years after the death of his younger brother. Similar circumstances. After leaving “Our Gang,”Carl was more interested in minor roles on television and film. But he never achieved the success that he was able to enjoy with them. “Our Gang.”

To make ends met, he took on odd jobs. Some of his jobs included being a bartender or a hunt guide. Numerous encounters with law enforcement officers were also part of his story. Carl worked as a dog trainer and bartender in 1959 when he was cash poor.

Moses borrowed him hunting dogs. “Bud” Stiltz. Carl borrowed the dogs to go bear-hunting with some tourists. One of the dogs was lost during the trip. Carl offered a $35 reward for anyone who could find it.

Carl was rewarded with many drinks after a man returned the dog to him. He added $15 to the reward of $35 and thought Stiltz should pay him $50 for the dog.

Stiltz ignored Carl’s request as he felt the dog was lost in his care. He visited Stiltz with Jack Piott, his friend and when Carl was facing difficult times.

Carl again requested $50. Stiltz, however, insisted that he wasn’t giving him a dime. The result was an argument. Stiltz was attacked by Carl, who brought a loaded gun. Carl was shot in the head and died from his injuries. He was 31.

Stiltz, when being questioned by police, narrated the event and claimed he was only protecting Carl when he shot him. Stiltz was freed after a jury ruled that the incident was justifiable.

Different accounts have been given of Carl’s death over the years. Reports claim he died from a failed drug deal. Other accounts suggest Stiltz deliberately killed him. None of these accounts has stood the test.

Since most of those involved had already died, the police did not bother to reopen their case file. The deaths of Carl and Harold at the ripe old age marked the end for two brothers, who started life in very difficult circumstances but rose up to fame and were the pride of their community.

Their tragic deaths and how their lives turned out leave a bitter taste in their mouths. It also raises the question: What could have been?

