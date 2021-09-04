Ronaldo was criticized by many club legends after leaving Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Man Utd, but his departure from Juventus was criticized by former players. They accused him of being disrespectful.

The Portuguese star, who had been in Turin for three years, returned to Manchester United this month after 12 years.

Ronaldo made his feelings clear at the Italian club, who allowed him to leave for just shy of £20m and head to Old Trafford.

Sergio Brio and Alessio Taccchinardi, former Juventus pair, were not pleased with Ronaldo’s departure.

Although the 36-year old scored more than 100 goals for the Old Lady, he was unable to last term to win the Serie A title.

Juventus had little time to look for a replacement as he left just before the window was closed.

Tacchinardi told Tuttosport: “Ronaldo should have left in a different way, not on his private jet while (Massimiliano) Allegri was talking to the team before the game against Empoli.

“I was expecting a news conference to say goodbye. They deserved better.

“There are no more legends such as [Alessandro] Del Piero, [Francesco] Totti, [Paolo] Maldini or [Javier] Zanetti, but it wasn’t nice to hear from Ronaldo that he was going back to a place he feels like home.

“He placed Ju

ventus in a difficult position, and he left a few days before the end of the transfer window. It is impossible to replace a goal-machine like him.”

Four-time Serie A winner Brio added: “Juventus deserve more respect, I didn’t expect Ronaldo to snub the club like this. It was not nice of him.

“I have always praised the three clubs I played for Pistoiese, Lecce, and Juventus because they signed me and believed strongly in me.

“Cristiano is a great professional, but his farewell should have been different.

“Perhaps they didn’t break up gracefully, but I am convinced it was the right thing for the player and the club. A player who is forced to remain could cause injury to his teammates or the club.

Allegri’s Juventus team has only one point from two Serie A matches.

Ronaldo signed with the Bianconeri as an Italian coach, and he was keen to leave.

“Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on,” Allegri told DAZN .

Ronaldo will make his United debut against Newcastle next weekend. He also warmed up by breaking Portugal’s international goalscoring record.