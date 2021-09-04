Is Jason Sudeikis mocking Olivia Wilde about her broken relationship and career flop?

It is Jason SudeikisRejoicing over his recent success Olivia Wilde‘s face? One tabloid insists Sudeikis is taunting his ex-fiancée. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jason Sudeikis Takes A ‘Victory Lap’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer According to reports, Jason Sudeikis is doing much better after splitting from Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis’s new show, Ted LassoIt has been a great success. SNL The former alum is now in a relationship with Keeley Hazell, a British model. At the same time, the tabloid notes that Wilde hasn’t been so fortunate.

According to the magazine, Wilde hasn’t worked on a major project since her movie Richard Jewell 2019: A disaster. The outlet also reports that Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles is on its last legs. According to an insider, Sudeikis is in love with Hazell. “hotter than ever” However, “[Wilde’s] romance with Harry has lost steam and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere!”

The tabloid claims that Sudeikis doesn’t plan to follow the high road, but instead reminds Wilde about his successes at every turn. “His friends tell him he has every right to gloat after she dumped him so suddenly,”The tipster said, “They’ve told him to revel in it while he can — because karma’s a bitch!”

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles ‘Lost Steam’?

The magazine claims Sudeikis is on top of the world and rubbing it in Wilde’s face, but that’s misleading. There’s no need to diminish Sudeikis’s successes — his show, Ted LassoHe has been a huge success. However, his brief relationship with Hazell is not a good one. It seemed like the fire had been extinguished months ago. Furthermore, Sudeikis GQ interviewed the author to discuss his views. about his and Wilde’s breakup.

In the interview, he admitted that he doesn’t fully understand why he and Wilde split. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” He stated, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” It’s obvious Sudeikis isn’t a vindictive ex and is focusing on the future.

As for Wilde and Styles, it looks like they’re still going strong. They were seen Last month, packing the PDAThere are even more. rumors that they’ve moved in together. The outlet was definitely misguided when it claimed their relationship wasn’t going anywhere. And despite the outlet’s claims about Wilde’s career, she is still highly in demand. Wilde has many projects She directs, produces, and acts in. It’s clear the magazine has no idea what it’s talking about.

The Tabloid on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop Has busted the National Enquirer Wilde and Styles are criticized for making mistakes. In January, the tabloid claimed that Styles and Wilde were moving in together. Then the outlet claimed Styles caused Sudeikis and Wilde’s split which all parties have denied. The magazine then claimed that the couple was “cooling off.”It is obvious that the Inquire isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles.