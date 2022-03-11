After Florence Pugh Casting Rumors: It Looks Like Dune2 Has Found Its FeydRautha

You know a movie’s gearing up to begin shooting when casting reports start trickling in. The case of Part 2 of DuneIt was revealed this week. Black WidowStar Florence Pugh has been offered the role of Princess Irulan Corrino by the Italian government. Today, we now know that Elvis star Austin Butler is being eyed to play Feyd-Rautha, another integral character from Frank Herbert’s original novel.

Although the internet suggested actors like Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgård for the role played by Sting in David Lynch’s DuneMovie, and Eternals star Barry Keoghan sounded game to tackle the role of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s younger nephew, DeadlineAccording to reports, Austin Butler is currently in negotiations to play the role. Butler is months away from finally being seen onscreen as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the King of Rock and Roll, so if the actor ends up reaching a deal to play Feyd-Rautha in Part 2 of DuneThis would be another important milestone in his film career.

Naturally you can’t do a faithful adaptation of Dune without the involvement of the Harkonnens, but in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s movie chronicling the first half of the 1965 book, the family was only represented through Stellan Skarsgård’s Baron Harkonnen and Dave Bautista’s Glossu Raban, Feyd-Rautha’s older brother. Villeneuve didn’t include Feyd-Rautha in Dune because there were enough characters packed into the first movie, but rest assured, we’ll be seeing a lot of him in Part 2 of Dune. Like his uncle, Feyd-Rautha is cruel and cunning, and he becomes a major adversary to Paul Atreides, played in this continuity by Timothée Chalamet.

Along with starring in Elvis, Austin Butler scored attention on the movie front in 2019 for his role as Tex Watson, a member of the Manson Family, in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Butler has been seen on TV in shows such as Zoey 101, Changed at Birth, The Carrie Diaries The Shannara Chronicles, and he’s also starring in the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air. Again, it’s not a done deal yet that he’ll bring Feyd-Rautha to life in Part 2 of Dune, but right now, it’s looking like a strong prospect.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced the news Part 2 of DuneIt would take less than one week to move forward DunePremiered in theaters and on HBO Max. Along with introducing characters like Feyd-Rautha and Princess Irulan Corrino, the sequel will also feature bigger roles for roles for folks like Zendaya’s Chani and Javier Bardem’s Stilgar. Filming is set to start this summer.

Part 2 of DuneIt will be available in theaters on October 20, 2023. Denis Villeneuve also expressed an interest in making an adaptation. Dune MessiahThis cinematic trilogy will complete the story. CinemaBlend will continue passing along significant updates on the sequel’s progress and news on many other upcoming movies.