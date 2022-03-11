Russian Claims Lead to Pregnant Ukrainian Influencer Being Abused Online

Marianna Pogurskaya, Ukrainian beauty influencer and model Marianna were both injured during the Mariupol maternity was bombed.

The Russian Embassy in the UK claimed she was an actor wearing a Russian costume “realistic make-up.”

Angry trolls have now flooded Podgurskaya’s Instagram with hateful comments.

After Russia claimed that she was a crisis actor, a Ukrainian beauty influencer was attacked online. Wednesday’s bombing at Mariupol’s maternity facility.

Marianna Podgurskaya, a Russian Ambassador in the UK, had named her in a series Twitter messages on Thursday. This was after a photo she posted of herself fleeing from police with blood on her face caused headlines around the world.

The blogger claimed that the embassy was wearing it. “some very realistic make-up”She denied she was in the hospital during the strike. It also claimed — without providing evidence — that the hospital had been “long non-operational”It was being used as a “neo-Nazi”Ukrainian military force

Twitter has since removed the posts by the embassy for violating its platform’s terms Policy on Abusive Behavior

The claims of the Embassy have been refuted by multiple journalists, Podgurskaya’s Instagram accountNearly 50,000 people follow this account. Since then, they have been bombarded by hateful messages.

Her most recent press release is available at press time Instagram postIt received more than 25,000 comments, with some users accusing her of participating in a conspiracy. “shameless” “fake photo shoot.”These comments were mainly in Russian.

Others, however, encouraged her to “stay strong”She wished her well. “calm birth.” Podgurskaya’s supporters also left in the comments blue and yellow heart emojis — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — and emojis of sunflowers, which have become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights activist, is currently in hiding. Twitter on ThursdayPodgurskaya was subject to bullying online and asked for help. “words of support.”

Podgurskaya didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.