Gwen Stefani’s First Red Carpet Features: What She Most Likely Won’t Wear

Gwen Stefani began her career as the lead singer of a ska band and now the three-time Grammy Award winner can truly say she’s tried it all. She’s gone country, been a part of a hit reality show, and successfully runs her own fashion empire. Early on in her career, however, Stefani picked some bold red carpet outfit choices that she likely wouldn’t try again in this day and age.

Gwen Stefani’s Red Hot Red Carpet Stylings

If there’s one thing Gwen Stefani knows as a former coach on The Voice and current wife of country crooner Blake Shelton, it’s how to make an impression on the red carpet. After all, she’s been doing just that since she first burst onto the scene with her band No Doubt in 1995.

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Although the band was formed in 1986, it wasn’t until 1991 that they signed with Interscope Records. While the record deal was a big step forward, the band struggled to establish their sound as ska.

The band continued to perform and released their third studio album in 1995. Tragic KingdomClassic songs like “I’m a Hit” made it a success. “Don’t Speak,” “Spiderwebs,” “Just A Girl.”Stefani decided to leave No Doubt at its peak of popularity. Although it was a big risk, her success proved that it was worth it.

Fashion Forward Icon

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

It’s not just in her music career that Stefani has taken risks. She released her first solo album in 2004. Love. Angel. Music. Baby.Stefani also launched L.A.M.B. her fashion line. The fashion line was inspired by Japanese, Guatemalan, and Jamaican styles and it’s obvious why the brightly colored line was a favorite among celebrities.

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

Those international styles influenced more than just Stefani’s fashion line. Stefani often wore accessories and garb that were of South Asian origin in early photos. This was back when No Doubt was still her mainstay. It wasn’t all that unusual to see the singer wearing a bindi or other type of forehead jewelry typically associated with South Asian cultures in addition to her brightly colored hair.

Stefani Pushes The Boundaries

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

This behavior can be called “stupid” today. “cultural appropriation,”It was common for white artists, particularly in the 1990s, to wear clothing and accessories from other cultures with different degrees of success. Cultural appropriation can be criticized because some marginalized groups are often oppressed or ostracized for their cultural identity.

Others of a higher privileged national or race are praised for wearing the same costume. There are arguments over who benefits from cultural differences. It is the people of the culture and those outside it who see potential to make money by exploiting it.

The Look She Probably Won’t Rewear

11/15/97 Century City. Ca Gwen Stefani. “No Doubt”The Race to Erase MS.

The Kardashian family, which includes Kylie Jenner, is often accused of culturally appropriating African American culture. Stefani has generally escaped similar accusations despite heavily relying on Japanese culture, such as her famous Harajuku Girls. That being said, we’re sure she wouldn’t replicate the look she wore in one of her earliest photos.

More Stories from Suggest

Emily Blunt’s First Red Carpet Featured Controversial Trend We’re Happy Is Over

Taraji P. Henson’s Outfit Choice During First Red Carpet Is A ’00s Catastrophe

Cate Blanchett’s First Red Carpet Photos Are Unrecognizable: See How She Has Changed Through The Years