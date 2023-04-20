When I say no to guys, they scream and call me fat. But there is nothing wrong about that.

Plus-size woman claps back to men she believes have insulted.

The fact that she was proud of her body, and not offended by it is a testament to how she feels.

2 Blanco, plus-sized content creator and clapped at men insulting her Credit: TikTok/plussizeblanco

Blanco (@plussizeblancoThe video was shared with 195,000 TikTok users.

“When you refuse a guy, and now he calls you fat,” said she.

She laughed at the insult, as though it was an insult.

There’s no problem with it,” she replied.

She called men out for making fatphobic remarks when they are rejected.

The body positive influencer added the hashtags #fatphobia, #bodypositivity and “you love it.”

Comments were used by many to express their views.

A commenter commented, “They always seem so crazy.”

“Swear, they are fuminggg,” replied the woman.

“Nada !!!” The other person also agreed.

Third: “I was fat sir when you approached me,” he joked.

Blanco thought the comment was hilarious. “This part,” Blanco replied with laughing emoticons.

Some people thought that men who said this were waving red flags.

One viewer chose to see the positive side of things and said, “We dodged an actual bullet.