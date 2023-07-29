Former President Trump Accused Attempting to Delete Mar-a-Lago Surveillance video

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
According to reports, former President Donald Trump ordered that two employees destroy video surveillance showing the boxes of highly-classified documents hidden inside underground tunnels in Mar-a-Lago. Trump has been accused of sending Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira from Mar-a-Lago, his property manager, to delete the surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago. It was reported that the footage, which had not been deleted, is key evidence in the case against Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira who have all been charged with obstruction.

