Tony Bennett death updates — Star had wife ‘by his side’ in final moments as last song he sung ‘the other day’ revealed

Tony Bennett Day declared by former governor

On Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proclaimed the day in the singer’s honor.

“Music and the arts have long been an essential piece of the fabric of New York, and you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has made more of a contribution in this space than Tony Bennett,” Cuomo said.

“Not only is Tony a born and bred New Yorker who has been dazzling audiences with beautiful music for more than six decades, but he has always stayed true to his humble New York roots and can always be spotted throughout the City whether he is working on his next painting in Central Park, or just chatting with fans on the street.”

“From growing up as a child of immigrants, to all the contributions he has made to our community, Tony Bennett is a New Yorker in the truest sense of the word and I am honored to proclaim August 3, 2021 as ‘Tony Bennett Day’ in New York.’”