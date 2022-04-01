After Aphasia Announcement, Razzies Retake Bruce Willis Award

The Golden Raspberry Awards, which highlights bad acting, stated that it was returning Bruce Willis’ award.

Willis’ family revealed his aphasia diagnosis.

Razzies are also known as The Golden Raspberry Awards. They claimed that they were taking back Bruce Willis’s Golden Raspberry Awards. “worst performance”After his family discovered that he had aphasia, he was awarded.

The parody awards highlight bad acting and movies, created by the founders of the parody award. told Indie WireA statement was made on Thursday “After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis.

“We recognize that someone’s health condition may impact their decision-making and/or performance.

Willis’ family revealed Wednesday that Willis suffers from aphasia. It is a communication and language disorder. He will end his acting career.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,”Rumer Willis was Rumer’s daughter.

Willis won the award for his performance on the 2021 science-fiction film. “Cosmic Sin.”The award’s title was “Worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.”

Journalists, cine fans, and other professionals within the industry vote for Razzie Awards.

Organisers of the award SubmittedIndieWire, Wednesday, the day Willis was diagnosed, reported that they were still exploring options regarding how to respond.