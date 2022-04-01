Maverick’ Berth & Tom Cruise Special Tribute

Cannes has confirmed our scoop from last month by announcing details of the Maverick: Top GunFilm screening and special tribute to Tom Cruise. This is expected to be the film’s international premiere with the global premiere in San Diego. Below is a press release from Festival:

“Tom Cruise will be in attendance in Cannes on May 18, 2022 for the screening of Maverick is Top Gun scheduled for release on May 25 in France and May 27 in the US. The Festival will also pay tribute to Tom Cruise, who has been a major part of the festival’s history.

Top Gun hero Maverick, will be back in cinemas all over the world and Tom Cruise will return to the Festival de Cannes where he has made only one appearance before: on May 18, 1992, for Ron Howard’s Far and FarThe closing film of the 45th Festival was “The Last Film”. That evening, he had awarded the Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

On May 18, 2022, thirty years later, Festival de Cannes will pay him a special tribute for his lifetime achievements. Tom Cruise will speak on stage with Didier Allouch during the afternoon, and then he will take the Palais des Festivals’ steps to the screening of his special evening. Maverick: Top Gun, directed by Joseph Kosinski.”