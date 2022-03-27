What is Brad Pitt Worth in The Lost City?

One question has always loomed large “The Lost City,”The new “Romancing the Stone”-ish adventure starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, perhaps more than any other – how much is Brad Pitt in this thing?

Pitt’s casting was announced in the spring of 2021 and initially reported as merely a cameo. The casting was announced in the spring of 2021 and initially reported as a cameo. First trailersFor “The Lost City,”The story follows Bullock, a romance writer, who is kidnapped and held captive by Daniel Radcliffe (an unscrupulous tycoon). She teams up with Tatum (her cover model) to find a true treasure. When the movie was released, Pitt was prominent. His presence has been a major part of the film’s marketing since its inception. His appearance in the marketing materials was key to the success of the movie. “cameo”His role was not clearly defined.

How much did Pitt contribute to this?

Now, that’s it! “The Lost City”It has now been released in cinemas all over the country. Now it is time for us to find out how much screen time Pitt spends in the new Adam & Aaron Nee film.

Spoilers “The Lost City” follow.

More than a Cameo

“The Lost City,” a very silly and fun movie, has Bullock’s romance writer kidnapped from a public appearance. She had just had a fight (with Tatum), her cover model. Bullock feels guilty about the fight, and chases her until she is shoved into a vehicle and taken away. Despondent, he consults with her literary agent (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and her social media manager (Patti Harrison). Realizing that her abduction is probably outside the local jurisdiction, he thinks about somebody that he knows who could help – his trainer, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt). He calls him, and Pitt gives a short vocal appearance. He talks about what kind of dark stuff Bullock’s kidnappers could be into, says that he can only be paid via bitcoin and agrees to meet Tatum in the last ping of her smart watch (a mysterious island, of course).

Pitt can be heard in this scene eating. This could either be a reference or a moment similar to that in “Fight Club”Pitt is not heard by Edward Norton when he calls for his help. “Ocean’s Eleven”Rusty, the character, is often seen eating. This is a hilarious little bit. It is a callback for his previous work. It is also a great introduction to Rusty who is shallow, but more than capable, and is easy to love even in his worst moments.

It’s not enough to fill a support role

Tatum arrives on the island and sees Pitt waiting at the airport. The camera spends an appropriate amount of time just soaking Pitt in – the tousled hair, bronze skin, his generous collection of man bracelets and a look that suggests rugged individualism, an outdoorsy nature and yoga studio spiritualism. Tatum and Bullock can save each other, Tatum suggests. Tatum, however, is not a covermodel.

Pitt begrudgingly agrees and they squeeze into his tiny rental car, headed towards the jungle and Radcliffe’s compound. Once they arrive at Radcliffe’s compound, Pitt commands Tatum to stay behind the car. He performs a series gymnastic maneuvers to enter the compound to sedate several guards and puts them in a chokehold. “Go to sleep”). That is, until Tatum notices that he has also snuck along and is completely out of the loop.

Tatum sneakily invades one part of the compound at times. Tatum follows Tatum and either makes a mistake or punches someone, even though Pitt has already knocked them unconscious. They finally reach Bullock’s prison cell. Pitt speaks the last word. “my father is a weatherman”Line that they used in every trailer of the movie and might use in other trailers (could “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”Use that joke? Maybe!)

Pitt and Bullock clearly have a chemistry (they’ll next be seen together in this summer’s “Bullet Train”). They don’t have time to cut Bullock free, so she is still attached as they escape Radcliffe’s compound. (Cue a shot where Pitt and Tatum are pushing Bullock, chair and all, in a wheelbarrow to the soaring strains of Pat Benatar’s “Shadows of the Night.”)

Pitt is talking to Bullock in the car about their escape plans; Tatum is offended by their dynamic. And then … Pitt is shot in the head! The shot comes from one of Radcliffe’s goons and the actual moment is surprisingly graphic for a PG-13-rated comedy. Tatum gets splattered with blood. Tatum and Bullock then make their escape. It’s just the two of them now. Pitt is out of the movie by minute 34. That’s some Janet Leigh shit. (Leigh actually got to minute 47.

But Wait, There’s More!

What big studio movie would be complete without a middle-credits scene, of course? After a main-on-end animated credits sequence set to a horribly neutered version of Latto’s TikTok-approved “Big Energy,”We see that Pitt is still alive! “Humans only use 10% of their brain, so I just used that to another 10%,”He said. Tatum has left him behind. He is now in a yoga studio, clearly losing his cool. Could there be more adventures for the three of them? We’ll see! It doesn’t matter if “Romancing the Stone”So, I could have a half-baked sequel. “The Lost City.”