After a failed drug test, a cop is shocked to find himself clinging to he speeding vehicle for up to 12 MILES as the driver weaves in and out of traffic.

A BRAVE police officer was caught hanging onto the bonnet as a stoned driver attempted to escape a drug testing.

The incredible footage shows the determined officer completely spread across the vehicle’s windscreen for over 12 miles as the driver weaves in and out of traffic on Sunday in India.

4 Policemen can be seen hanging onto the windscreen of the car as it speeds along the road Photo credit: Jam Press Vid/India Photo Agency

4 The determined officer holds onto the suspect while he weaves through traffic. Photo credit: Jam Press Vid/India Photo Agency

4 The suspect was found to have used cannabis and is accused of attempted murder Photo credit: Jam Press Vid/India Photo Agency

By the time the policeman’s video ends, it is obvious that he was successful in his pursuit.

After an arrest, the male suspect was seen by police in custody on the motorway. He is now charged with drug usage while driving and attempted murder.

Two officers stopped the driver in April 16 on suspicion of drunk driving, according to the local police.

The driver, instead of stopping his vehicle and attempting to hit both policemen with it, rammed the car into them. One policeman had to jump onto the bonnet in order to avoid being injured.

In Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra State (India), the suspect drug-driver took him on a 12.4 mile death ride.

The driver was unable to see out his windscreen as he swerved uncontrollably in and out, despite running through many traffic lights.

According to police, the suspect drove the car at high speeds. Later the officer was thrown out.

Siddheshwar Mali (37), a traffic police officer, was lucky to only suffer minor injuries.

Officer’s co-workers had raced after the suspect, trying to catch up to their friend. The man was still attached to his car and fighting to save his life.

The roadblock they set up on the highway allowed them to arrest the suspect.

Cannabis was detected in the driver’s system.

Police spokesperson Shashikant Chandekar stated: “He had consumed ganja.”

After being arrested, the suspect now faces attempted murder charges as well as other crimes under India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.