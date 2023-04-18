Android experts warn millions to be on the lookout for 60 potentially dangerous applications.

Millions of Android users are being urged to scan their devices for dangerous applications.

McAfee reports that some apps have downloaded 100 million downloads.

1 List of affected applications

App makers have unknowingly injected malware into their own software by adding third-party libraries to it.

Some apps have also been completely removed from Google Play Store.

The so-called “Goldoson” malware is capable of collecting lists of apps installed on your phone, as well as history of WiFi and Bluetooth devices information, including nearby GPS locations.

“The library is armed with the functionality to perform ad fraud by clicking advertisements in the background without the user’s consent,” McAfee said.

The Google Play Store may no longer have the affected apps, but that doesn’t mean you are protected if they have been installed already on your phone.

You will need to remove them manually.

Apps are targeted primarily at South Korea residents, but anyone living in the UK or US is safe. It’s worth looking into them.

You can find the full list below of apps affected by this update:

L.POINT and L.PAY

Money Manager Expense & Budget

TMAP

Lotte Cinema

Genie Music

Cultureland Version 2

GOM Player

Megabox

REAL-TIME SCORE LIVE

GOM Audio

TV – All About Video

Guninday

Magicpass LOTTE WORLD

Norae bang

Korea Subway Info: Metroid

Happy Mobile Happy Screen

Girl singer WorldCup

Cultureland Plus

Lotteworld Seoul Sky

Money Manager (Remove Ads)

ECloud

SCinema

Ticket Office

Lotteworld Aquarium

Lotteworld Water Park

The T-map for KT+, LGU+

Random Number

GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l

Cinecube

The Google Play Store list should be removed.

You are:

The Swipe Brick Batter

Megabox

Pikicast

Compass 9 – Smart Compass

Item mania

Bounce Brick Breaker

InfiniteSlice Infinite Slice

SomNote – Beautiful note app

GoodTVBible

UBhind Mobile Tracker Manager

Driving Mafu for Free

FSP Mobile

Audio Recorder

Catmera

Simple Air

Snake Ball Lover

Play Geto

Memory Memo

PB Stream

Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons

The T-map for KT+, LGU+

AOG Loader

Swipe Brick Breaker 2,

Safe Home

Chuncheon

Fantaholic

TNT

Bestcare Health

InfinitySolitaire

New Safe

Cashnote

TDI News

Eyesight

TingSearch

Krieshachu Fantastic

Yeonhagoogokka

The best phone and gadget hacks You can find tips and tricks for all your devices. You can find hidden features in social media applications. You’re covered…

We will pay you for your articles! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?