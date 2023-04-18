Android experts warn millions to be on the lookout for 60 potentially dangerous applications.

Millions of Android users are being urged to scan their devices for dangerous applications.
McAfee reports that some apps have downloaded 100 million downloads.
App makers have unknowingly injected malware into their own software by adding third-party libraries to it.
Some apps have also been completely removed from Google Play Store.
The so-called “Goldoson” malware is capable of collecting lists of apps installed on your phone, as well as history of WiFi and Bluetooth devices information, including nearby GPS locations.
“The library is armed with the functionality to perform ad fraud by clicking advertisements in the background without the user’s consent,” McAfee said.
The Google Play Store may no longer have the affected apps, but that doesn’t mean you are protected if they have been installed already on your phone.
You will need to remove them manually.
Apps are targeted primarily at South Korea residents, but anyone living in the UK or US is safe. It’s worth looking into them.
You can find the full list below of apps affected by this update:
- L.POINT and L.PAY
- Money Manager Expense & Budget
- TMAP
- Lotte Cinema
- Genie Music
- Cultureland Version 2
- GOM Player
- Megabox
- REAL-TIME SCORE LIVE
- GOM Audio
- TV – All About Video
- Guninday
- Magicpass LOTTE WORLD
- Norae bang
- Korea Subway Info: Metroid
- Happy Mobile Happy Screen
- Girl singer WorldCup
- Cultureland Plus
- Lotteworld Seoul Sky
- Money Manager (Remove Ads)
- ECloud
- SCinema
- Ticket Office
- Lotteworld Aquarium
- Lotteworld Water Park
- The T-map for KT+, LGU+
- Random Number
- GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l
- Cinecube
The Google Play Store list should be removed.
You are:
- The Swipe Brick Batter
- Megabox
- Pikicast
- Compass 9 – Smart Compass
- Item mania
- Bounce Brick Breaker
- InfiniteSlice Infinite Slice
- SomNote – Beautiful note app
- GoodTVBible
- UBhind Mobile Tracker Manager
- Driving Mafu for Free
- FSP Mobile
- Audio Recorder
- Catmera
- Simple Air
- Snake Ball Lover
- Play Geto
- Memory Memo
- PB Stream
- Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons
- The T-map for KT+, LGU+
- AOG Loader
- Swipe Brick Breaker 2,
- Safe Home
- Chuncheon
- Fantaholic
- TNT
- Bestcare Health
- InfinitySolitaire
- New Safe
- Cashnote
- TDI News
- Eyesight
- TingSearch
- Krieshachu Fantastic
- Yeonhagoogokka
