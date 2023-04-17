How rich is Chris McCausland, and who is he?

Chris McCausland is a popular face, particularly on comedies.

Some fans might not be aware that he appeared once in an extremely famous British soap opera.

1 Reports claim that comedian Chris McCausland’s fortune is enormous Credit: Getty

What does Chris McCausland stand for?

Chris McCausland, born on June 15th 1977 in Liverpool is a comic and actor.

A TV celebrity is now blind from retinitis Pigmentosa.

Chris made his debut on the comedy scene in 2013 when he performed stand-up in Balham London.

The Comedy Store is one of the many comedy clubs in which he regularly performs.

What is Chris McCausland net worth?

Chris is a well-known face in the TV industry, which has led to a rise in his net worth.

Website According to Net Worth Post, Chris is reportedly worth $1.1 million, which is over £800,000.

Chris makes money not only from TV, but also his stand-up performances.

Does Chris McCausland have children and is he married?

Chris has a private and secluded life.

We do, however, know that he’s married to Patricia.

A daughter named Sophie is also born to the couple.

Which TV series has Chris McCausland appeared in?

Chris is now a regular on several comedy shows, including Would I Lye to You? Has I Got News For You and Would I Lies to You are two of the many comedy shows Chris has been on.

Fans of the CBeebies series Me Too will know him as Rudi. He is best known for his role in Me Too!

He was a guest star on EastEnders 2018 as Karl, an blind man who played Bernadette in chess.

Chris was a high-scoring contestant on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

It was impressive that he played from memory and, at the end, he had the Countdown Conundrum solved before any other audience member.

Chris will also appear on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip in 2021, alongside Rufus Hound. The goal is to raise the most money possible for charities.

He appeared in the Scared of the Dark series on Channel 4 in 2023.