The meaning of the term ‘blud on TikTok’ explained

Find out the meaning of ‘blud’ on TikTok as the slang word takes over the app in May 2023.

It’s one of many strange phrases going viral this month, like sprinkle sprinkle, dirty dead unicorn and getting zombied.

If you’re British, blud is probably a normal part of your vocabulary, but it’s confusing Americans and others on TikTok.

Read on to find out what it means…

Meaning of ‘blud’ on TikTok explained

The word “blud” is used informally to address friends, as if they were a brother, mate, or bredrin.

Urban Dictionary says that it is a ‘word. Origin In Jamaica, the word is derived from bloodclot. It was later adopted by the UK.

It’s mainly used by men when talking to their bros, but can be said by anyone and is often heard in British TV and culture.

‘Blud’ audio takes over the app

Social media has been flooded with a viral audio of two children playing Fortnite.

“It’s an opp!” one of them repeatedly says as the other sareplies “gang where are you?”. However, the kid doesn’t tell him where he is.

“”Blud, where are you?” Blud where are you? Blud where are you?” he then says over and over again as they play the popular video game.

