The Relationship Between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Was Allegedly Involved in Taylor Swift’s Beef with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift has been friends with Selena Gomez since their teens. Their BFF history dates Back 15 years. This means that the pop singers have always been there for one another through highs and lows. One of Swift’s unfortunate lows was when Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Records (the label where she recorded her first six albums) and then sold off her album masters. Gomez also has a connection to Braun, considering she had a very public relationship with Braun’s longtime client, Justin Bieber.

Scooter Braun, a music manager before Scooter Braun, was famously the man who Taylor Swift was inspired to re-record her first six albums and re-release them He was the one who discovered Justin Bieber, a 13-year old YouTube star, in order to own her work. Now Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s shared connection with Scooter Braun has allegedly contributed to the pair’s beef.

According to Business Insider Taylor Swift was also “appalled”Scooter Braun – the way it works “handled” aspects of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s very public relationship prior to them crossing paths regarding her masters. Braun is reportedly a ”quasi-parental figure” to Bieber since his career began, and the way in which the manager dealt with the two teens’ romance was “one of the reasons Swift went after Braun so hard.”

These claims are based on “multiple sources” close to Taylor Swift, but Scooter Braun’s attorney Marty Singer is calling it “ridiculous.”Singer stated that Braun and Selena Gomez have maintained a positive relationship. Singer also noted that Swift was still close friends with Braun. “recent years,”Swift sources criticized his comments and said that it would have been the “friendly”Swift is the best person to ask “if she was okay with him buying her entire life’s work out from under her”As if they were friends.

The time was right Scooter Braun announced that she was selling her masters. Swift said that Swift’s move was not just for the sake of the “worst case scenario” for her, but she’d “learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world”He described the manager as someone who included “incessant, manipulative bullying” she’d received “at his hands for years.”Selena Gomez, who publicly supported Swift at the time, posted a message in which she stated Braun “robbed and crushed”Swift in your business decisions.

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber had an extended relationship (from 2010 to 2014). A brief rekindling in 2017 , so it’s not hard to imagine Gomez has dealt with Braun over the years as well. Regarding Gomez’s own feelings about Braun, it’s unclear.

Today, all parties involved appear to be doing well. Swift’s album re-release are so popular that one of her songs recently Record breaking in music . Gomez is still a successful actor, and was recently featured in a Comedy series that are wildly popular Only Murders in the BuildingStreaming for those who have a Hulu subscription .

Justin Bieber has been happily married to Hailey Bieber, and is still recording music. Scooter Braun is still representing Bieber as his manager.