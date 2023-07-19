According to a GP, there are 4 items you shouldn’t wear when flying.

It can be difficult to decide what to bring to the airport.

Dressing smartly is important to ensure you get the free upgrade that you have always wanted.

It is also important to wear your largest items so that you have enough space in your luggage for your holiday gear. Avoid wearing things which take too much time to remove or put on when going through security.

Dress appropriately both for where you are leaving from and your destination.

The task is almost impossible.

A GP made the task a little easier for you by recommending that four items should be avoided on summer flights.

1. Tight underwear

Start with tight-fitting underwear.

As our bodies swell, pants with seams which dig into the body are not recommended.

Dr Rachel Ward stated: “The blood vessels supplying our legs and draining them pass together at the groin region.

When you sit in an uncomfortable position, tight underwear will put extra pressure on the vessels. This can cause leg swelling as well as numbness or tingling.

If this happens, you should opt for looser boxers and knickers.

2. Waistbands without elastic

According to Dr Ward’s advice, it is also best to avoid wearing trousers, dresses, shorts, or skirts with waistbands that are not elastic.

Clothing that is too tight can cause bloating and promote blood circulation problems. Blood clots may also result.

Dr Ward, of the Woodlands Medical Centre in Didcot, Oxfordshire, said: “When you are sedentary on a long flight, often eating and drinking more frequently than normal, your abdomen can become very bloated.

A non-expandable belt will dig in your stomach, worsening the symptoms and making it very uncomfortable.

The NHS advises that there are ways to prevent any pain and deep vein thrombosis, a blood-clot usually in the leg.

Active living helps digestion, and allows food to pass through the gut more easily,” said Dr Ward.

She advises standing every hour, walking to the bathroom a few time during flight and doing some light exercises.

Drinking plenty of water is recommended by the NHS, as dehydration can be a problem when flying.

3. Contact lenses

Dr Ward says that “the air in a plane has less moisture than the normal atmosphere.”

This can cause your mucosal surface – like the eyes, nose and throat – to feel extremely dry.

If you use contact lenses for a prolonged period of time in such an environment, it can cause irritation to your eyes.

Use your contact lens solution to regularly moisten lenses.

If you ignore this advice, it can cause inflammation behind your eyes and cause stinging, burning, or even permanent damage.

Mayo Clinic says that without enough tears you are at risk for infections, ulcers, and abrasions of the corneal surfaces.

If you do not switch your glasses out before board, there is a risk that you will nod off while your lenses are in.

This condition may cause redness and itching as well as ulcers, conjunctivitis (inflammation of the corneas), or even temporary blindness in severe cases.

4. Shoes with pointed toes

Dr Ward also advises that you avoid wearing shoes with pointed toes.

While they might be stylish, wearing them on planes can make you uncomfortable.

She explained: “During long flights we tend to sit still for longer periods, and our legs are moved less than usual.”

This affects how fluid from our legs can be returned to the main circulation. Our legs and feet swell.

If you don’t wear shoes that have room to expand, your feet will become uncomfortable and irritated.

DVT can be a concern as well, and precautions like regular exercise and drinking water should also be taken.