New York Man charged with Death of Employee

New York A construction manager has been charged with manslaughter following an accident at a building site that claimed another man's life.

The New York State Police investigated a report of an industrial accident on October 1, 2022. accident R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton According to police. Darren Miller (35), was declared dead at the scene when a piece of heavy industrial equipment fell onto him.

According to reports, Rensselaer District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that Anthony Valente was arraigned and charged with manslaughter in the second degree. CBS 6.

According to CBS 6, the indictment states that Valente, while operating the crane to try to replace the engine on the day in question, a cable snapped and sent the 285-pound equipment crashing toward Miller. Miller was assisting in the replacement of the engine.

“The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the New York State Police, Brunswick Barracks, as well as the investigators and staff attorneys from the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration who have tirelessly and continuously investigated this incident in order to make an indictment possible,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf told News 10.

Officials allege that Valente was acting in a reckless manner while operating a crane, which led to Miller’s death, News 10 reported.

Valente has been transported to Rensselaer Correctional facility after his arraignment. He is currently being held under a secured partial bond of $100,000.