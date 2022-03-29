This week Netflix will release its next true-crime movie

In recent weeks, Netflix has given true-crime fans a slew of content that’s become some of the most talked-about titles on the platform in the days immediately following their release. Titles like The Tinder SwindlerAnd Bad VeganNetflix quickly attracted millions of users due to its bizarre but true stories about scammers, stolen funds, and gullible victim. Netflix will attempt to maintain its true-crime streak with this week’s update Trust No One: Hunt for the Crypto King.

In what will probably be yet Another addictive releaseFor streamers, this one explains the story in a November 2019 streamer Vanity Fair article, titled: “Ponzi Schemes, Private Yachts, and a Missing $250 Million in Crypto: The Strange Tale of Quadriga.”

As true crime stories go, they don’t get much more outlandish than this one.

The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, March 30th. In the paranoid world of cryptocurrency, the streamer’s official synopsis begins, there’s only one rule: “Trust no one.”

Continued Netflix: “When Gerry Cotten, the CEO of Canada’s largest Cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, dies in mysterious circumstances, he takes the password to $250 million of customers’ funds to the grave.”Meanwhile, investors are horrified at the sudden turn of events. And, moreover, they refuse to accept the official narrative — suspecting, instead, that Cotten’s “death”This looks more like an exit scheme.

This Netflix documentary examines an investigation into Cotten’s actual existence. It is unclear if he ran away with the money. It’s “a dark world, where no one and nothing is what it seems. Will (the investors) be able to unravel the mystery at the heart of Quadriga, find Gerry Cotten, and finally get their money back?”

“A geeky 24-year-old”

“When I think of somebody who’s a criminal mastermind — who’s devious, calculating, cunning — what we don’t think of is a geeky 24-year-old.”

That’s how Cotten is introduced in the opening moments of the trailer for Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto-KingYou can see it here ().You can also find it right here). What about the people who knew it? “crypto king” best? How would they present or talk about this man in such a bizarre story?

Jennifer Robertson was 26 years old when she met Cotten on a dating app. She published a book in January about her side.

That book Bitcoin Window: Betrayal, Love, and the Missing Millions, was an attempt to convince people that — as wild and improbably as it might seem to the 100,000 investors beating down her door, wanting their money — she was unfairly left holding the bag, so to speak, when her husband died. “He was the nicest, caring, most loving husband,” Robertson spoke to a Canadian news stationIn January of this year. “He was my best friend … It’s a possibility that I was wearing rose-colored glasses.”

Additional Netflix coverageYou can also find more Netflix news at our coverage of the latest Netflix movies and series.