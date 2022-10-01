JOHN Duggar shared the news of the birth of Abbie’s first child in 2020.

On October 1, 2022, they announced the birth their second child.

Abbie Duggar is John Duggar’s spouse.

Abbie Duggar, was born April 16, 1992.

Abie is a nurse.

John and She began dating in June 2018 and were engaged in the next month in an airplane hangar.

In November 2018, the former TLC personalities got married.

Grace, Grace’s first child was born in January 2020.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “We are now four! We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since!

“We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

What did John and Abbie have to say about their first baby?

On January 9, 2020, they posted an Instagram message announcing their first child. “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

Since then, they have continued documenting their baby girl’s milestones on Instagram.

Seven months after their daughter was born, they shared a photo of their baby with the caption “Grace Annette is seven months old today!” She’s experienced a huge growth spurt. She can now sit up, crawl, and pull up.

“Time flies when you’re having fun!”