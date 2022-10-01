Netflix’s Top Halloween Movies

Spooky Season is officially here, which means it’s the perfect time to watch Halloween movies. Figuring out what to watch can be tough, though, especially when it comes to Netflix’s vast catalogue of titles. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a curated list of the best Halloween movies on Netflix right now. While some of these movies are authentic Halloween movies, others simply deliver the goods. “Halloween vibes.”But AllMany of them are great viewing options when the lights are turned down and candles are lit.

Below are our top picks for the best Netflix Halloween movies.

The Fear Street Trilogy

Netflix

In the trio “Fear Street”In movies, a group friends is confronted by a series of murders. They also discover how their history is connected to Shadyside. The films take place in reverse chronological order — the first staged in 1994, the second in 1978 and the last in 1666, where everything started. R is the appropriate rating for the films due to the level of blood, gore, and guts found throughout the trilogy. Because they are so suspenseful, the more frightening and psychologically exciting scenes are balanced out by Maya Hawke’s and Sadie Sink’s experience in fright. “Stranger Things”This movie is part of a similarly disturbing trio. The plot revolves around serial killings, murders, possession, and witches. Sarah Fier should be avoided

It will follow

Northern Lights Films

The current “craze” of so-called “smart phones” is a good example. “elevated horror”It is a distinct template that was established probably by only a handful films. And one of those films was “It Follows.”David Robert Mitchell directed and wrote the script. “It Follows” is centered around an ingenious idea – there’s an otherworldly threat (you could call it a curse or a demon) that continually comes after you, unless you “pass it along”via sex. If theSomething If it catches you, it then goes on to the next person who had it. It’s a clever metaphor for teenage sex and sexually transmitted disorders, but it’s also a hip revival of ghostly mythology. “The Ring.”Maika Monroe, who has shown her brilliance as a scream queen in such things as “The Guest” and this year’s “Watcher,”She is the most sympathetic final girl you will ever meet. Although she can have sex with anyone she wants, it will make someone die. The dread (both existential and real-world) is only intensified by Mike Gioulakis’ largely unbroken camerawork and the Carpenter-like score by Disasterpeace. “It Follows” is seen as a modern classic for a reason; it’s that damn good.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix

If you’re looking for a good old-fashioned teenaged slasher, the Netflix original “There’s Someone Inside Your House”This is a film worth watching. In 2021, the story tells the story of a young student who transfers to a school with a dark history. He becomes anxious when he sees that other students have dark secrets and are being taken advantage of (and outed). Shades “Scream”Layer this teen horror movie, directed with gusto and passion by Patrick Bice. “Creep” movies.

Monster House

Sony Pictures

Following 2004’s inadvertently creepy “Polar Express,”It was only a matter if motion capture animation would make its way to horror. “Monster House”It became a Halloween legend when it was released in 2006. The film begins when D.J. Walters and the Walters are separated from their son. (Mitchel Musso) home alone for Halloween weekend. While spying on Mr. Nebbercracker (Steve Buscemi), a menacing old man who steals children’s belongings, D.J.’s best friend Chowder (Sam Lerner) accidentally kicks a basketball onto his lawn. They chase Mr. Nebbercracker away, but he collapses and has to be rushed into the hospital. One by one, objects and people start disappearing, leading to the realization that it’s not Mr. Nebbercracker who’s haunting the neighborhood, but the house itself. The boys will work with Jenny (Spencer Locke), a classmate, to solve the Monster House mystery and eliminate it from their lives before it destroys them. “Monster House” balances supernatural horror with slapstick comedy, making it a great film to watch with kids – or simply to revisit if you’re feeling nostalgic.

Piranha 3D

Dimension Films/The Weinstein Company

For anyone who ever wondered why they don’t make more movies like “Gremlins,”There are “Piranha.”(It was first released as “Piranha 3D”It is still called that by real people. French director Alexandre Aja’s provocative, politically pointed remake of Joe Dante’s immortal 1978 “Jaws”A rip-off of the name, it is set during a spring vacation in Arizona, where a earthquake has unleashed an army of primordial, bloodthirsty, fish into the lake. With an incredibly knowing cast that includes Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott, Jerry O’Connell and Ving Rhames and a charming ‘80s vibe (Christopher Lloyd shows up as the fish enthusiast version of Doc Brown), “Piranha” could have been just another horror remake. But Aja’It features clever staging and a sharply humorous undercurrent. There is also a third act set piece which might be more bloody than the D-Day sequence. “Saving Private Ryan,”This elevates it from its humble, exploitative beginnings. It’s clear that the party is in the water.

Nightbooks

Netflix

New release for the 2021 Spooky season. “Nightbooks”This is a great Halloween movie for younger audiences. Based on J.A. Based on the novel of the same name by J.A. White, it opens with Alex (Winslow Fetchley), a young boy who runs away from his home only to be lured into a magical place owned and managed to stay there by Krysten Ritter (Krysten Ritter). Alex is now trapped inside and forced to create a scary story every day to tell the witch. While trying to escape this trap, Alex struggles to be creative. This one’s got a fun, spooky vibe while also not being too scary for youngsters.

The Conjuring 2

Warner Bros.

The paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson), Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga), are based on a true-life couple. They return in the second ‘Conjuring’ film. The Conjuring Universe’s first film tells the story a Rhode Island family who is haunted at night by a supernatural presence. Ed and Lorraine Warren, come to the Perron family’s aid. As the Warrens investigate the trailer, they discover that there are many demon possessions, cursed artifacts, and jump scares. “a case so disturbing, they’ve kept it locked away until now.”It is a fact that “The Conjuring”The story, purportedly, is based on real events. This increases the fear factor.

“The Conjuring 2”Follow the Warrens to London as four children, each with a single mom, battle ghosts who haunt and even possess their homes. The sequel to the series is set seven years later than the first film, when the detectives were hired in 1977. After directing movies like “The Shining”, James Wan was back in charge of the sequel. “Saw”(2004) to the finish.

It

New Line Cinema

Creepy clown fans, this one’s for you! Pennywise might be THE scariest clown out there, and he is portrayed by none other than Bill Skarsgård. Pennywise is actually a shapeshifting demi-god who masquerades as a clown. He haunts a group abused children in Derry Maine in the summer 1989. Andy Muschietti directed this 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, with a screenplay by Chase Palmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. Jaeden Martell plays Bill Denbrough. “Stranger Things”Finn Wolfhard, alum, plays Richie Tozier. Sophia Lillis plays Beverly Marsh. Jeremy Ray Taylor plays Ben Hanscom. Chosen Jacobs plays Mike Hanlon. Prepare to be horrified by the expression “We all float down here.”Who knew that red balloons could turn into so creepy?

Crimson Peak

Universal Pictures

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s 2015 film “Crimson Peak” isn’t exactly a horror film, but it’s certainly spooky. This Gothic romance is set at the beginning of the 20th Century and stars Mia Wasikowska, who plays a budding author who marries Tom Hiddleston. He then whisks Mia away to his rundown home where he lives together with Jessica Chastain. Once she arrives, Wasikowska’s character discovers the house is full of secrets – and ghosts. This is a story about love, longing and the everlasting effects of trauma, but in terms of Halloween vibes, it’s positively packed with gorgeous costumes and Gothic hallmarks. Blood. A lot of blood.

Christine

Columbia Pictures

After “The Thing” was released in 1982 to commercial indifference and critical hostility, John Carpenter receded into what he deemed safer territory – a studio-backed adaptation of a Stephen King bestseller. What’s striking, while watching “Christine”Now, you can see how aggressively artistic it really is. What could have been fairly cookie-cutter is in fact one of Carpenter’s most stylistically bold and emotionally honest masterpieces. Carpenter and his collaborators have omitted some of the literal elements of the original novel and instead focus on the love triangle between Arnie (Keith Gordon), Dennis (John Stockwell), and Christine (a 1958 Chrysler Fury). Things become more dangerous as Christine and Arnie get closer. It is filled with an impressive cast of character actors, including Robert Prosky and Harry Dean Stanton, as well as some great suspense set pieces (including a truly fearsome-looking car and a sparkling score by Carpernter, Alan Howarth). “Christine”It is truly memorable. It is truly unforgettable, even if it were the “safe choice,” it doesn’t make “Christine”None less powerful.

Hubie Halloween

Netflix

This Halloween comedy is worth it for the cast’s combined star power alone. Led by Adam Sandler, who plays main character Hubie, the story revolves around the town of Salem on Halloween night, when the festivities call for Hubie’s expertise. His characters can be found in the following: “Jesse”Peyton List and Karan Brr, as well as fellow Disney stars China Anne McClain (costar) and Bradley Steven Perry (director). The film features a host of comedians, including Rob Schneider, Kevin James and Tim Meadows, as well as Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Kenan Thompson, Kenan Thompson, and Paris Berelc. June Squibb, Jackie Sandler and Maya Rudolph are also included in the ensemble.

Insidious

FilmDistrict

James Wan’s finger prints are all over this horror movie as well. “Insidious”(2010) Watch as a family moves to a new place where their son goes into coma. Strange happenings indicate that a terrifying force is haunting their new home. Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins are among the creepy and creepy characters. Warning: This title is not available on Netflix until September 30, so make sure to catch it before October begins.

Day Shift

Netflix

How’s this for a concept? Jamie Foxx portrays a pool cleaner who moonlights in the San Fernando Valley as a vampire slayer. When his adorable wife (Meagan Good) threatens to move away with his daughter, he makes an effort to rejoin the vampire hunters’ guild and is saddled with a dorky auditor (played by Dave Franco) to go along with his crusty mentor (Snoop Dogg). Foxx is soon exposed to a massive vampire conspiracy, which threatens the safety and security of the entire valley. Produced and edited by “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski and written by Shane Black protégé Shay Hatten, “Day Shift”It has a mid-1980s-style action movie feel. The kind of thing you’d stumble across one day on the USA Network and probably watch until the end. (The finale is even set in a mall – an abandoned mall, but a mall nonetheless.) “Day Shift” might not be for everybody, but if you’re tuned into its very specific, gore-splattered wavelength, it’s a bloody good time.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Netflix

Based on a novella of the same name from Stephen King’s 2020 collection “If It Bleeds,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone”Craig follows Jaeden Martell (a veteran of King because of his role in “It”), a young man who works for an elderly business tycoon, the titular Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland). Their relationship changes after Harrigan’s death. And considering this is based on a King story, you know it’s headed in an altogether horrific direction. Produced by the twin powerhouses of Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy, whose last horror collaboration was 2014’s underseen gem “The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” was written and directed by John Lee Hancock, whose last film was 2021’s nifty crime thriller “The Little Things.” It’ll be interesting to see how Hancock expands the world of the original novella, which at around 70 pages was as slender as it was spooky.