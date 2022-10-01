James Bond Boss Says From Russia With a Love Scene.

Michael G. Wilson, James Bond film producer, runs Eon Productions along with Barbara Broccoli. He revealed that a 1963 seduction scene was used in Eon Productions. Russia with Love is always used to test those aspiring to play Ian Fleming’s ruthless spy.

During ‘In Conversation’ event at London’s British Film Institute to celebrate 60 years of James Bond, Wilson noted that they always need a good actress to play opposite the actor participating in the audition.

“We always use the same scene … and that’s the one in From Russia With Love ,where Bond comes back to his room after the assassination, and he starts taking off his shirt, goes into the room to bathe. Then he hears something, takes his gun, goes in and the girl’s in the bed,”He told Friday’s audience at the BFI that he was speaking to them. He is referring to the moment where Sean Connery’s Bond finds Soviet military clerk Tatiana Romanova, played by Daniela Bianchi, in the middle of his bed, wearing only a black velvet choker.

Bond compliments her beauty after they introduce themselves. She, however, laments: ”I think my mouth is too big.”

Bond promises her that all will be well before he kisses her. ”No, it’s the right size. For me, that is.”

Wilson explained ”That was the test we use. Bond is the right person if they can pull that scene off. It’s tough to do.”

The veteran producer shared the BFI stage with BBC interviewer Samira Ahmed, screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, casting director Debbie McWilliams, actor Rory Kinnear – Bill Tanner in Quantum of Solace – Skyfall, Spectre And There’s no time to waste – production designer Mark Tildesley, and associate producer Gregg Wilson. It was one of many events held recently to commemorate James Bond Day on Wednesday, October 5th.

Wilson spoke later. Deadline and reiterated a point he made to us several months ago: ”It’s a whole new world. We’ve got to see what happens with Amazon. But there’ll always be a Bond.”

He also stressed that casting has not started for the new 007, ”No matter what others tell you.”

He did however reveal that younger actors were not eligible for the role. ”We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”