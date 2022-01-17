A Wrestler Inquires About Being Let Go Of His Contract Following Recent WWE News

2021 was a decade Full of releases The WWE has been unable to compete for a number of reasons, and it looks like 2022 might be the next year. A follow-up to a Limited number of NXT Releases , there’s now a wrestler on the roster who informed fans he’s looking to get out of his contract. So what’s going on, and why does Mustafa Ali want out of the WWE?

Mustafa Ali (real name Adeel Aliam) made this announcement on Sunday. Ali uploaded a brief video to his YouTube channel. Twitter Page with additional details and the message “I am requesting my release from WWE.”

My message is bigger than any dreams I have in pro wrestling. This message will not come across while I am working for WWE, despite my best efforts. I request my release from WWE.

The wrestler didn’t give many details regarding his message or what led to the request, though Choose to Fight for Your Choice There was drama behind the scenes between Ali and other employees of the company, according to some reports. Ali allegedly pitched Ali a character some weeks back that was described as “New America,”This idea was well-received and appreciated by the creative team. The idea seemed to have lost steam once it was heard by higher-ups.

In its place, Vince McMahon, company head Mustafa Ali was born in Illinois and is of Pakastani, Indian descent. He has an alternate pitch for a character that could be described as Ali. “never would have done.”They allegedly had an affair. “heated argument” about it, and Ali hasn’t been on WWE television since October.

We don’t know much about Mustafa Ali’s reported “New America”The gimmick is not true, but Ali has been known to speak out against his wrestling identity being tied to his ethnicity in the past. Ali stood by himself (via The Express Tribune In 2017, he felt that he should embrace his Pakastani heritage. The wrestler stated that he didn’t feel people should be defined by where they’re from and said he preferred to represent the idea of unity:

I don’t just want to represent one country. This is much more than that. I don’t “represent” any country. I represent unity. Yes, my family comes from Pakistan. Yes, I was American born. That doesn’t define me. Cool?

It’s unknown at this point where Mustafa Ali plans to go following his exit from WWE or if the organization will even grant his release. Obviously, he’s at the mercy of the company regarding whether he’ll be allowed to leave, though the public statement will undoubtedly put pressure on the entertainment entity now that fans know the wrestler wants to move on. We will have to wait to see how the story unfolds and what Vince McMahon’s team react.

Monday Night RawUSA Mondays, 8:00 p.m. ET. Watch for high-flying action as well as a glimpse of the future at Wrestlemania (which may or not include John Cena). Also, keep an eye out for potential WWE stars returning to the ring as talent departs.