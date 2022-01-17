Why is this the Yellowjackets’ Finale Death? “Eating”Cast Alive

Thank the gods of the sky and the earth because Showtime’s Yellowjackets just Delivered a shocking season finale.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, audiences finally got some answers about what really happened out there in the wilderness.

No, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) did not deliver Her baby, but we did discover the cold way Jackie (Ella Purnell) perishes And We discovered the real identity of the Antler Queen. And Shauna (?Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) were the only survivors?

Keep with us (we have all the puns) while we track the various mysteries and the new twists that we encounter.

Spoilers: Jackie, our theory that Jackie was the Antler Queen, is now officially dead. Sure, team captain-slash-homecoming queen Jackie had “influence,”According to her now-also-dead soccer coach but as Lottie (Courtney EatonJackie (noticed) You are here.