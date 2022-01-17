Why is this the Yellowjackets’ Finale Death? “Eating”Cast Alive

Why is this the Yellowjackets' Finale Death? "Eating"Cast Alive
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Thank the gods of the sky and the earth because Showtime’s Yellowjackets just Delivered a shocking season finale. 

On Sunday, Jan. 16, audiences finally got some answers about what really happened out there in the wilderness. 

No, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) did not deliver Her baby, but we did discover the cold way Jackie (Ella Purnell) perishes And We discovered the real identity of the Antler Queen. And Shauna (?Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) were the only survivors? 

Keep with us (we have all the puns) while we track the various mysteries and the new twists that we encounter. 

Spoilers: Jackie, our theory that Jackie was the Antler Queen, is now officially dead. Sure, team captain-slash-homecoming queen Jackie had “influence,”According to her now-also-dead soccer coach but as Lottie (Courtney EatonJackie (noticed) You are here

Latest News

Previous articleStar Of MTV’s ’16 And Pregnant’ Reality Show Was 26
Next articleA Wrestler Inquires About Being Let Go Of His Contract Following Recent WWE News

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact