No Way Home’s $30.6M box office revenue

NEW YORK – After a month at No. 1, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Finally, he has been beaten at the box office. The “Scream”RebootAccording to studio estimates, $30.6 million was sold in ticket sales over the weekend that made it debut.

“Scream,”A self-described “self-described” “requel” that is both the fifth film in the franchise and a relaunch introducing a new younger cast, led all releases for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The film is expected to make $35 million, Monday’s gross included. “Scream,”It cost approximately $24million to produce, and an additional $18 million was spent in 50 international markets.

It was a strong revival for the self-aware slasher series. This “Scream,”The group was led by Matt Bettinello Olpin, Tyler Gillett and was This is the first time that Wes Craven has not directed it.He died in 2015, at the age of 62. It is original “Scream”Cast members Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette are also included Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are the new additions to our family. Jack Quaid is also included..

Most notable, “Scream”This is Hollywood’s first box office success in a year. It will hopefully lead to a return of weekly stability at the movie theaters. January is usually a quiet month at the box-office, but the rise of the COVID-19 omicron variant has disrupted some winter movie release plans.

“All of our traditional measures were indicating a solid opening, but as I kept telling people: We’re still in this thing and it’s very difficult to determine what will actually happen,” says Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Paramount. “Now we’re open, people have seen (“Scream”) and we’re off and running. Hopefully this becomes another building block toward building the business back and getting it back to some semblance of normalcy.”

Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”While slipping to second place, the record books show that it has risen steadily.

“No Way Home”Its fifth weekend of release brought in $20.8 million. “No Way Home” is predicted to reach a domestic cumulative total of $703.9 million on Monday, edging “Black Panther”This puts it in fourth place for the most popular films of all-time in America. “Avatar” ($760 million), “Avengers: Endgame”($858 million). “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($936 million). Globally, “No Way Home”It has made $1.6 billion.

“Sing 2″The animated sequel landed in third position with $8.3M for three days in its fourth weekend. The animated sequel has earned $122.1 million domestically, and $96.3 million internationally.

Although the debut of “Scream” was cause for celebration, its performance also typified current box-office realities: Superhero movies and genre films that appeal to younger audiences have bounced back to near pre-pandemic levels, while films skewing older haven’t.

“Scream,”It received mostly positive reviews (75% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and a CinemaScore users give CinemaScore a B+), fared better than the last installment, 2011’s “Scream 4.”The film was launched with $19.3 Million. The new film was well received by the audience. “Scream”Sony stated that 42% of the population was under 25 years old. However, success requires a diverse population. “Scream”Fans of early franchise entries also found it appealing. Over 35 years old, 23% of ticket buyers are now.

The only other movie that was released this weekend was “Belle,”Mamoru Hosoda’s highly acclaimed anime riff “Beauty and the Beast.”The film debuted in 1,326 theaters with $1.6million.

Tuesday will see the release of final numbers.