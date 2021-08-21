A Truly Modern Love Story on Tiktok | Man Flys 650 Miles to Take Her on the First Date

Taylor Bier, 25, and Matt Bannon, 26 are the recent talk of the town. Their unusual, modern love story that began on popular platform TikTok has ignited a whirlwind of events. Imagine, the man traveling 650 miles to take her on their first official date. Read to know their fantasizing Rom-Com story here.

Taylor Bier, 25 (CT scan technologist) is from Omaha, Nebraska. Whereas, Matt Bannon, 26 (events manager and consultant) is based in Dallas, Texas. The story began brimming when Matt uploaded a video of himself swimming against his brother, on TikTok. The video was an attempt to reveal their sister’s baby’s gender. In persuasion, Taylor could not contain her emotions. Thus, despite plenty of flirt messages on the same video, she too decided to give her’s a chance.

Therefore, she commented on the video with a flirty message fantasizing about Matt. The comment read- “Ooo, 25, single, saw there was an Olympic athlete on board – I might not beat that.”

The message wasn’t aimed at anything but, destiny had different plans. This unusual comment caught the eyes of Matt. Further, he couldn’t resist but, connect with Taylor via Facetime.

The two had their own piece of concern and thought about it as a catfish. Hence, decided to go for Facetime. The Facetime duration which was pre-planned for 10 minutes, kept on going for a long 2 hours.

After several days of getting to know each other, Matt decided to take a flight to Omaha, Nebraska, to take Taylor on their first official date. Yes! He decided to travel 650 miles, to meet her in person.

Since, their first meet-up, they have continuously visited each other every month. Do you feel like having a glimpse of their love story? Yes! Well, there is documentation available on TikTok, made by Taylor herself.

