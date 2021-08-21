Train Operator Allows A Date To Operate New York Train

Imagine riding a subway train in the morning and reading an article later that night about how your train was being operated by a passenger. You would be lucky to have only your emotions go on a rollercoaster ride and not the train you were in.

Days ago, an MTA motorman had allowed his girlfriend to operate the subway train that had traveled through multiple stations. Well, it does sound pretty romantic to risk your whole job for a date but to do it at the cost of innocent passenger lives certainly breeds criticism and a call for action.

But what was more “ingenious” was that Dominique Belgrave, the woman who operated the train allegedly, posted images and clips of her operating the heave duty vehicle. She even gave fans a glimpse as to what occurred.

Terrell Harris was the train operator in charge of the subway train that day who was seen handing controls over to his lovely date. What was more tragic to learn was that investigation revealed information about the train crossing through the 50th Street, 55h Street, and 62nd Street stations.

The internet doesn’t always take kindly when it comes to injustice, violence, and untrained train operatives. Many soon took to her Instagram spewing hate and criticizing her for that irresponsible behavior the 28-year-old woman portrayed.

Soon distraught by her actions, Belgrave opened up about her action and showed regret to her action mentioning that she will take responsibility for what occurred. MTA officials also made an investigation as this was an issue that threatened the safety of innocent New York City people. Rightfully so, due action was taken on the train operator as the primary source of the incident.

A few days later, officials confirmed that the train operator was removed from service and he will not be given the authority to control a vehicle ever. Thankfully, no passengers were harmed or injured in this incident. Though things could’ve gone horribly wrong, it was a miracle that everyone was.

Feeling regret, Belgrave also revealed how she had become famous after this incident. But that came at a price as many started flooding her account causing her trouble and emotional stress. Safe to say, Belgrave has learnt her lesson.