A study has found that drinking popular fizzy drinks can increase your risk of getting deadly cancers.

Research suggests DIET drinks might increase cancer risk

Regular consumers of common artificial sweeteners – found in Diet Coke, Canderel and Robinson’s sugar free squash – were 13 per cent more likely to develop the disease.

1 A study concluded that diet drinks could increase cancer risk. Credit: Getty

The risk of breast cancer in women with higher levels of education was 22%.

Scientists warn that sugar substitutes are not to be considered as a viable alternative. “safe alternatives”In light of these findings, regulators need to reevaluate their use.

French experts analysed the health and consumption data of more 100,000 adults over eighteen years.

The study found that those who consume diet products with artificial sweeteners like aspartame and AcesulfameK have a greater risk of developing cancer, especially in the case of breast tumours or obesity.

The chemicals are used in sugar-free yogurts and chewing gums.

Researcher Charlotte Debras from the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research said: “Our results suggest that artificial sweeteners found in many food and beverage brands worldwide may be associated with increased cancer risk, in line with several experimental observational and lab studies.”

Experts from Britain advised caution when considering the findings published in PLOS Medicine.

Studies on large scale have failed to prove a link between artificial sugars and cancer in previous studies.

Nutrition expert Professor Tom Sanders, from King’s College London, said: “It is well known that women who are obese or who have a tendency to gain weight are more likely to use artificial sweeteners and this limits the validity of the conclusions of this study, because it is not possible to completely control for this.”

Fiona Osgun from Cancer Research UK stated: “This large study suggests there’s an association between some artificial sweeteners and cancer, but that doesn’t mean they cause it or that people need to avoid them.”

Gavin Partington from the British Soft Drinks Association stated that sweeteners are safe.

He said: “The UK Government and Public Health England have publicly endorsed the use of non-sugar sweeteners as a safe alternative to reduce sugar in food and drink and help people manage their weight.”

We reported earlier this year that coffee could help protect against endometrial tumors, according to one study.

According to the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, hot beverages may reduce the risk.

Researchers analysed 24 studies about coffee intake. These included over 699,000 individuals, 9800 cases of endometrial and other cancers.

The relative risk of developing endometrial carcinoma in women who drink the most coffee was 29 percent lower than for those who don’t.