Jennifer Lawrence Inadvertently Knocked Josh Hutcherson Off The Set Of The Hunger Games

It has been officially declared Ten years ago The Hunger Games Hit the theaters The franchise’s unmistakable highlight is still the iconic character of “The Franchise”. Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence’s relationship on screen Peeta, Katniss and their real-life friendship offscreen. Both actors are from Kentucky and were able to share an amazing journey as stars of the franchise. They also shared some great stories about their time at the movies.

There’s an especially great one that happened on the set of the first Hunger Games movie that Josh Hutcherson didn’t let Jennifer Lawrence live down the last time he reflected on the franchise. According to the actor:

She was acting like a true showoff, believing she was Jackie Chan. [She was]This was how it felt to throw these air kicks. ‘Josh, I can kick over your head!’Then, crack! She cut me in the temple. … I don’t really remember, because I got knocked out.

Oops. Oops. Yahoo! Hutcherson recalls being knocked unconscious by his co-star during filming the original Hunger Games film. Josh Hutcherson revealed in 2020 that Jennifer Lawrence had given him a mild brain injury just weeks before he began filming the first movie that would gross nearly $700,000,000 worldwide. These were his words to describe what happened when he regained consciousness.

She was crying. She was feeling terrible. I woke with her [crying]You are my savior.

While that must have really hurt at the time, it’s a great story in hindsight that Josh Hutcherson can laugh off nowadays. Hutcherson and Hutcherson are still in touch, sharing last year that they had dinner together during quarantine.

Jennifer Lawrence was blessed with her first child with her husband, the gallerist Cooke Maroney. She recently returned to film with him. 2022 Best Picture nominee Don’t Look UpAlongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep. Jennifer Lawrence has many upcoming projects as well such as being the second woman to portray Elizabeth Holmes following Amanda Seyfried’s The Dropout series. Hutcherson has recently starred in a couple TV shows, such as Hulu’s Future Man and Netflix’s Ultraman.

The couple filmed all four Hunger Games Movies They were married between 2011-2014. The franchise made both Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson massive names, but in Hutcherson’s instance, he’d already been recognizable as a child star from Bridge to Terebithia, ZathuraThe Oscar-nominated film All the Kids Are All Right.