Matty Healy and his male bandmate have been caught making out in Malaysia, and the 1975 tour has been halted (Video).

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

The British rock band The 1975 protested Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws Friday with a prolonged kiss between bandmates at a Kuala Lumpur music festival. The organizers then stopped the performance.

Frontman Matty Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald embraced and kissed during The 1975’s set during the Good Vibes festival, causing the performance to be stopped due to “non-compliance with local performance guidelines,” the event said in a statement.

Before the kiss, which you can watch in video at the top of this post, Healy had paused the band’s performance to make a speech, much of which was punctuated with profanity.

“I made a mistake,” Healy said. “When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the f–king point… of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.

The heavily Muslim nation considers homosexuality a crime.

“All right, we gotta go,” Healy said after the kiss. “We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I’ll see you later.”

Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s chief communications minister, said in a statement that he and local authorities would look into the performance and seek an explanation from event organizers, calling The 1975 performance “very disrespectful.”

According to wire service reports, the band couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Healy, according to reports attracted similar attention for the band in 2019 after kissing an male fan. UAB’s anti-LGBTQ law is another reason why it is known.

Cynthia Erivo, Elliot Page, GLAAD logo. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Latest News

Previous article
Jack Whitehall and Paul Walter Hauser, stars of the murder-mystery TV series ‘The Following Party’, reveal their reasons for joining (exclusively)

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder