Matty Healy and his male bandmate have been caught making out in Malaysia, and the 1975 tour has been halted (Video).

The British rock band The 1975 protested Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws Friday with a prolonged kiss between bandmates at a Kuala Lumpur music festival. The organizers then stopped the performance.

Frontman Matty Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald embraced and kissed during The 1975’s set during the Good Vibes festival, causing the performance to be stopped due to “non-compliance with local performance guidelines,” the event said in a statement.

Before the kiss, which you can watch in video at the top of this post, Healy had paused the band’s performance to make a speech, much of which was punctuated with profanity.

“I made a mistake,” Healy said. “When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the f–king point… of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

The heavily Muslim nation considers homosexuality a crime.

“All right, we gotta go,” Healy said after the kiss. “We just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, I’ll see you later.”

Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s chief communications minister, said in a statement that he and local authorities would look into the performance and seek an explanation from event organizers, calling The 1975 performance “very disrespectful.”

According to wire service reports, the band couldn’t be reached for a comment.

Healy, according to reports attracted similar attention for the band in 2019 after kissing an male fan.