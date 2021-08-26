Unvaccinated Couple Married For Over 20 Years Died From Covid-19

A lovely couple who shared an adorable relationship for over 20 years took their last breaths from Covid-19 hours apart. Just a few days short of their vaccination schedule, destiny separated them as they died due to covid-19.

Covid-19 has been one of the most deadly curses mankind had ever faced. The pandemic took several lives in the course of the last two years. However, with scientists coming up with the latest vaccines, humans are slowly able to suppress the death rate. But, still, the pandemic is trapping some unvaccinated people and recently a couple became its prey.

Martin and Trina Daniel shared a beautiful relationship over the last 20 years. However, recently their relation got succumbed due to Covid-19. After their death, some moments of their love life has flourished in their honor and, as per their nephew, the pair fall for each other while they were studying at Savannah State University.

The couple enjoyed a good love time during their college days and decided to stay back in Georgia. They soon tied the wedding knot and had two adorable babies, Marina and Miles. Back in June 2021, covid-19 hit all the members of their family, including Miles, Marina, Trina, and Martin.

As per the statements from Cornelius, tons of reasons compelled the pair from stepping back from the vaccine. The most important one was the Tuskegee Syphilis Research, that depicted syphilis progression in undefined black men.

Cornelius revealed that his uncle always had his faith in doctors and modern medication technology, while Martin was a bit skeptical about vaccines. So, like a large portion of the country, they also wanted the researchers to devote some more time to come up with something 100% effective, before simply injecting anything into their bodies.

However, with vaccination getting mandatory, the couple decided to have their first dose for Covid-19. As per reports, they fixed their first dose slot in mid-July. But, sadly, they could not reach to get vaccinated, as the pair took their last breath before that.

Before getting the vaccine, the couple started feeling the symptoms. Everything went out of control and Martin passed on July 6, while his wife was hospitalized. However, her condition was extremely critical and doctors could not save her life.

Moreover, the two youngsters Marina and Miles also got affected by the virus, but they got instant medical assistance. Cornelius conveyed, “We were already taken aback by their passing, but to have to endure the situation is really traumatizing.”

Both their children are getting vaccinated soon. While Cornelius requests everyone to believe in medical science and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.