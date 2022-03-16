A new Full House Series? Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier And Cast Open Up About Whether They’d Do It Without Bob

Now, two generations have grown up with the Tanner/Fuller families. The first was Full HouseThe series was aired on ABC for eight seasons in the 1980s. ‘90s. That was when Bob Saget became affectionately known as “America’s Dad,” Danny Tanner, a widower. Danny’s oldest daughter DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) grew up to become DJ Tanner-Fuller, leading the Netflix revival Fuller HouseThe event featured many familiar faces as well as new families and branches of the family tree.

With Fuller House 2020 is the end after five seasons — and the recent death of Bob Saget from a Head trauma — the question of if we’ll ever see the Tanner bunch gather around the blue plaid couch It is important to do it again. Even if they could, would they want to, knowing that Danny Tanner wouldn’t be a part of it? Some of the shows’ stars addressed that very question as they We reunited to celebrate 90s Con in Connecticut last weekend.

Andrea Barber, who played DJ’s BFF Kimmy Gibler on both series, told NBC’s “Morning News Now” Joe Fryer tells anchor Joe how special it is to see moms who were there. Full HouseFans bond with their daughters as they watch Fuller House. This prompted Dave Coulier — or Uncle Joey — to joke:

Okay, we’ll do Fullest House.

This would seem like the natural progression. You can’t have Full and Fuller without the Fullest! But would they be open to a superlative sequel series? Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber both immediately replied. “Totally!”Dave Coulier appeared also open to reprising his role.

Yes, I believe we would. We would, I believe.

Obviously there are no plans to continue with a third installment of the franchise, but it’s exciting to hear how much the actors still love those characters. If a new series were to be made, however, one familiar face would still be missing. Bob Saget’s tragic passing at age 65 .

So would teaming up again without America’s Dad be painful, or would it be healing? Andrea Barber claimed it would be both. However, she believes it is worth it. In her words:

Although it would be difficult, I believe Bob would desire that.

Bob Saget loved his TV friends, as evident by the stories shared by his former co-stars in the last few months. I’m sure he would love to see the gang continue to work together, even if it means doing it without him. Also, Fuller HouseThere were tons of them. Callbacks to the original series . Can you visualize the Saget tributes included? Fullest House were ever made? Watch the entire interview below.

The cast of “Full House”They reunited at #90sCon this weekend and we sat down to discuss the passing of Bob Saget (@joefryer). pic.twitter.com/IfRyRgMKHEMarch 14, 2022 Learn more

While it’s likely unrelated to their former roles of DJ and Steve, Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger recently revealed that they’re “cooking up something good,” The TV couple took a selfie at Redrock’s production office. I am excited to find out what it’s all about, and look forward seeing if any former co-stars team up for future projects.