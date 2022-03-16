Will Smith’s Allegedly ‘Shape-Shifting’ Face Has Doctors Warning Him That He’s Gone Too Far, Anonymous Source Claims

Is it? Will SmithAre we heading for a crisis in plastic surgery? One tabloid claims Smith’s new look has fans concerned. Let’s take a look at what one source is calling his “entirely new face.”

‘Wimpy’Will Smith Sporting ‘Strange New Puss’?

A few months back, the National Enquirer According to Will Smith, he was having difficulty accepting his age. He was promoting his film King Richard, fans noticed that the actor’s forehead was noticeably smoother, spurring rumors that he’s gone under the knife. “Will Smith looks like a Pixar version of himself!”One fan tweeted.

Sources say that his focus on his appearance is what saved his marriage to Jada pinkett Smith. “He’s publicly said they’re okay seeing other people, but he’s privately embarrassed at the perception he can’t keep his own wife happy!”An insider’s guide to cooking. “He pulled out all the stops to look more attractive to Jada.”

The tabloid consults the opinion of plastic surgeons who haven’t treated Smith. “His complexion has changed, indicating a chemical peel,”One doctor speculated. “His brow is higher, which may indicate a forehead lift.”Another expert says, “It appears he’s had excessive fillers in his cheeks, which look like two golf balls.” But a tipster warns that the cosmetic work isn’t enough to patch things up with Jada. “Their problems are more than skin deep!”The snitch ends.

What’s Going On With Will Smith’s Face?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, any doctor that feels comfortable commenting on someone’s medical history based purely on a photo shouldn’t be trusted. These are not our concerns. “expert” testimonies. Will Smith looks great on social media and seems to be living the best life.

While we have no idea what work Smith has or hasn’t had done, we do know that this tabloid never had any concern for his well-being. The outlet doesn’t hesitate to call Smith “wimpy”His marriage by insulting it. Smith may have had some work done but the tabloid cannot bring his wife into the story. These are just a few of the many reasons why Smith was fired. “insider” tips, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage seems stronger than ever.

In Smith’s hugely successful autobiography, WILLSmith has admitted that he and Jada tried nonmonogamy. Smith says it was a conscious choice that he and Jada made together, and that it has improved their marriage. It’s unclear if he and Jada are still practicing non-monogamy, but either way, they looked absolutely inseparable at the SAG Awards last month.

Jada also told Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she doesn’t foresee any more “entanglements”—referring to her romantic relationship with August Alsina. It seems that Jada predicts smooth sailing for Will and her romantic relationship with August Alsina.

The Tabloid on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Naturally, there are many other things. National Enquirer Will Smith has been receiving rumors and harassment about Jada’s marriage and appearance for many years. In 2019, the tabloid reported that Jada and Will were heading for divorce after Jada was seen without her wedding rings. Then, in 2020, the outlet reported Will and Jada’s “bizarre”Marriage was on the brink of collapse. The publication also claimed that Will had developed diabetes after gaining weight. The publication was clear in its assertion. Get in touch doesn’t have any insight into Will Smith’s personal life.

