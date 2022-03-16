Ben Rathbun, The Real Reason 90 Day Fiance star was arrested

Following Ben Rathbun’s previous arrests, the reality star was placed on probation for 18 months starting in January 2021, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Ben had violated his probation and was scheduled to appear at the hearing on February 7. However, he failed to show up, so a bench warrant was filed.

Cut to March 15, when he got arrested again in Michigan and was taken into custody. Multiple reports indicate that Ben’s bail was set at $10,000, although it is not clear how he violated his probation. As InTouch WeeklyAccording to reports, his next court date will be on March 21.

For the fans of “Before 90 Days” star who may be wondering whether Ben’s fiancé was present at the time of his recent arrest — that is still uncertain. An Instagram account – a quick look You claim to be reality star suggests that Roca is still in Peru. What about Ben’s IG? As of the writing, it was inactive.