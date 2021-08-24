A man’s life was saved by TikTok after his viewers suggest a checkup

Seattle Tech Bro, A TikTok user, was astounded after receiving lots of comments on his videos. Interestingly, the comments recommend the user have a check-up for his swollen thyroid.

The user @SeattleTechBro shares clips of technology, finances and job advancement regularly to his profile. Lately, many viewers have posted comments to his videos mentioning his swollen thyroid. Later on, the man had a check-up which surprisingly led to surgery and also saved his life.

Recently, after the surgery, he mentioned that the nodule he had was cancerous. The Seattle Tech Bro had the option of having the nodule or the entire thyroid removed, but he chooses to remove the smaller portion of it. And also mentioned that he may not be making more videos as previously because of his speech difficulties.

After his recent post on the 18th of August, many viewers who suggested him a check-up were happy to see him back on the social platform in good health. And also wished him a speedy recovery. Here are the few comments of the viewers:

” I was nervous about reaching out, but I’m really happy that I did! Wishing you a speedy recovery”

” It could have led to a coma if it hadn’t been found timeously”

In the same post, he also mentioned that “TikTok told me I had cancer. And it seems like they were right”.

The post went viral and racked millions of views after he had shared his experience on the social platform.

The National Health Service had said that Thyroid cancer is an uncommon kind of cancer that affects the thyroid gland. NHS also mentioned that thyroid cancer is operable and can be treated entirely in some cases.

NHS advises getting a check-up if you have the following Symptoms:

If there is any difficulty in swallowing.

Swollen glands in the neck.

If any sore throat does not get better.