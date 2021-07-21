‘100 Foot Wave’ Where to Watch Online For Free? HBO Max

In recent years, documentary shows have attracted a large audience base. With some blockbuster docu-series popping out across several OTTs, the fans are craving more. Chris Smith’s much-awaited American documentary series, “100 Foot Wave” is finally out. If you are curious to know about how to watch “100 Foot Wave” online for free, check out the complete article.

“100 Foot Wave” is one of the much-anticipated documentary television series directed by Chris Smith. The story follows the life of a surfing pioneer, Garrett McNamara. It sketches his journey and struggles to conquer a gigantic swell in Portugal. The project revolves around Robert Downey Jr. “100 Foot Wave” is a six installment docu-series the depicts the aspiration of a mighty surfer to ride the biggest wave, the elusive 100 footer. Coming from the most popular documentary series creator, Chris Smith, “100 Foot Wave” is titled a masterpiece by the fans.

So, if you are a docu-series fan, “100 Foot Wave” is the perfect binge-worthy show for you. So, make sure to tune into HBO Max to enjoy the ultimate journey of ambitions, inspiration, and willpower, this weekend.

Where To Watch “100 Foot Wave” Online?

“100 Foot Wave” is officially available on the popular OTT platform, HBO Max. The HBO Max subscribers can stream the show anytime. So, if you don’t have a paid membership, grab it fast to watch “100 Foot Wave”. HBO Max offers two plans – An ad-supported and an Ad-free plan.

How To Watch “100 Foot Wave” Online For Free?

Many users don’t watch to get a paid membership. Therefore, they tend to use pirate websites to download the latest shows. But, using these websites is unethical and can be subjected to punishment. Therefore, make sure to report all pirate websites. If you want to enjoy “100 Foot Wave” for free, try the free trial option. Although HBO Max does not offer a free trial option as of now, the users can access all the premium shows of HBO Max through the free trial account of Hulu. Follow these steps to avail free trial membership of Hulu –

Visit the online website of Hulu.

Click on the free trial option and sign up.

Enter your payment details. (Note – Hulu will not charge you for the first 30 days. However, after the free trial period, your account will be auto-renewed. So, make sure to cancel your membership on or before the expiry of the trial period).

Submit all details and start enjoying unlimited shows and movies for the next 30 days on Hulu for free.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest news.