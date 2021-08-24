100-Year-Old Reveals Secret To A Long Life

A 100-year-old woman has recently celebrated her entering the centenarian community and as a gift to the world, she has spilled the secret behind having a long fulfilling life. Most in our generation can’t even comprehend getting by a few years past 70 and this woman shows everyone that there is more in life than we actually think we know.

Part of her secret involves aspirations that rise from her faith, giving much credit to her religion. Being a devoted follower of Christ, 100-year-old Marie Robinson believes that her longevity couldn’t have been achieved without the faith she had in both the church and family.

Marie Robinson revealed the most simple yet shocking truth to the secret of life as, “My secret is to treat everybody right. And love everybody. Don’t hate nobody. That’s the only way we’re going to make it to the kingdom. Serve the Lord.”

Her words weren’t just plain alphabets scrambled together, but a compilation of deeds she has done throughout her life. Marie’s family has even attested to the truth by revealing how she was loving, kind, and caring when it came to matters of the brood. She was mostly looked up to by members of her own household serving as an exemplary role model.

Not only inside her own home, but she flourished outside by giving back to the community in a way she could. Everyone in the church and locality loved the sweetness she emanated through acts of commitment and servitude to everything.

If that doesn’t provide enough evidence to validate her secret, Marie Robinson’s life story could maybe shed some light on the fact. Robinson was born in 1921 in Henry County, Georgia, to Will and Mary Morris. She was soon married to Moses Robinson with whom she spent together for so many years bearing 9 children with him.

Marie has also gone through her share of loss in life as she has witnessed the passing away of her husband and four of her own children. But she claims to be fulfilled in life at 100 as she has 35 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Her birthday was celebrated with a grand splendor of kin around her singing praises and showering love that she spent years cultivating. And as an elder not only in time but also wisdom, Marie Robinson guides the next generation by advising them to teach the young ones the right things and keep faith in the Lord.