A girl, aged 3, was killed by a Hermes delivery vehicle that reversed on top of her when she was riding a scooter and her mother looked on.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Inquests heard that a THREE YEAR OLD girl was killed when a Hermes driver reversed her over.

Millie Ann McKellar had been playing with her scooter on a street in Calne (Wilts) when tragedy struck.

Millie-Ann McKellar was playing on her scooter when she was killed

1

Millie Ann McKellar, who was murdered while playing on a scooter, was having fun with her scooter.Credit:

The Mercedes van she was riding in crushed her when she visited her grandmother back in March of 2021.

Tanzin Wells, the mother of the victim, was able to see the horrific events unfolding as the child stood blindfolded.

Millie died tragically on arrival at the hospital.

Ian Singleton, the coroner at Salisbury Coroner’s Court today delivered a death verdict by traffic collision.

Latest News

Previous article
I’m a celeb bodyguard – Princess Diana called me ‘Rambo’ & cried on my shoulder but one A-lister was beyond rude

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact