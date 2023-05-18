A girl, aged 3, was killed by a Hermes delivery vehicle that reversed on top of her when she was riding a scooter and her mother looked on.

Inquests heard that a THREE YEAR OLD girl was killed when a Hermes driver reversed her over.

Millie Ann McKellar had been playing with her scooter on a street in Calne (Wilts) when tragedy struck.

The Mercedes van she was riding in crushed her when she visited her grandmother back in March of 2021.

Tanzin Wells, the mother of the victim, was able to see the horrific events unfolding as the child stood blindfolded.

Millie died tragically on arrival at the hospital.

Ian Singleton, the coroner at Salisbury Coroner’s Court today delivered a death verdict by traffic collision.