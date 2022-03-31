Photos of the Most Instaworthy Streets in Singapore

I went to Haji Lane the next day, which is a popular Instagram spot with both tourists and locals.





Haji Lane in Singapore.



Marielle Descalsota/Insider







Haji Lane is a favorite spot of mine, as it has many restaurants and bars. Many walls have been completely repainted. All coveredArt created by local and international artists, including Didier Mathieu (Bolivian).

In the beginning, only pastels were used. AllowableMany Singaporeans supported street art, even though the buildings are in conservation.

Aileen Tan, owner of Blu Jaz local bar and one of the first to commission graffiti in Haji Lane told me that she loves seeing vibrant neighborhoods.

“Both young and older people love to come here. People who have never been to Kampong Glam come here to take photos,”Tan said. “If we hadn’t started [commissioning] the art, I’m not sure if Singapore would be as colorful as it is now,”She continued.