A Dentist was Accused of Mistressing a Flight Ticket for Wife Lay Dying: Warrant

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

The dentist accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shake with arsenic and cyanide made his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Dr. Jim Craig shuffled into a Colorado courtroom wearing a bright orange jumpsuit, a far cry from the blue hospital scrubs his patients would often see him in during the week.

As he was arrested for first-degree murder, the father-of-6 kept his head down.

Craig’s family and four of his oldest children were among those present in court.

New details are now emerging about Craig’s alleged romantic relationship with an orthodontist named Dr. Karin Cain.

The Aurora Police Department claims in an arrest warrant obtained by Digital that Craig bought Cain an airline ticket to fly from Austin to Denver while his wife was in a hospital fighting for her life.

DR. JIM CRAIG WARRANTY

That warrant includes pages of screengrabs showing the text messages and emails the two exchanged, including one police say Cain sent to Craig while his wife, Angela, was on life support.

“Hi, honey. Cain stated that Cain was sorry for the events of this week. “I regret that I cannot be of greater assistance to you. “I love you.”

Craig could face life imprisonment for murdering his wife. Craig has not yet entered a plea.

 

Latest News

Previous article
TikTok Chef, and everyone is talking about my amazing Easter egg on Aldi’s giant hot cross bun.
Next article
I did an Amazon bikini and summer clothes haul – I loved everything, apart from how daring the white skirt’s slit was

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact