The dentist accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shake with arsenic and cyanide made his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.

Dr. Jim Craig shuffled into a Colorado courtroom wearing a bright orange jumpsuit, a far cry from the blue hospital scrubs his patients would often see him in during the week.

As he was arrested for first-degree murder, the father-of-6 kept his head down.

Craig’s family and four of his oldest children were among those present in court.

New details are now emerging about Craig’s alleged romantic relationship with an orthodontist named Dr. Karin Cain.

The Aurora Police Department claims in an arrest warrant obtained by Digital that Craig bought Cain an airline ticket to fly from Austin to Denver while his wife was in a hospital fighting for her life.

DR. JIM CRAIG WARRANTY

That warrant includes pages of screengrabs showing the text messages and emails the two exchanged, including one police say Cain sent to Craig while his wife, Angela, was on life support.

“Hi, honey. Cain stated that Cain was sorry for the events of this week. “I regret that I cannot be of greater assistance to you. “I love you.”

Craig could face life imprisonment for murdering his wife. Craig has not yet entered a plea.