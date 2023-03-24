TikTok Chef, and everyone is talking about my amazing Easter egg on Aldi’s giant hot cross bun.

A YOUNG chef cooked up the ultimate Easter breakfast — a gut-busting fry-up served in a giant hot cross bun.

Four towers of bacon, sausage patties, black puddings, and eggs are part of the 4,016-calorie heart-stopping bonanza. They’re accompanied by a few baked beans.

TikTok chef Jack Cooks served up a fry-up inside an oversized hot cross bun

Jack Cooks, TikTok's chef served up a fry in a large hot cross bun
The artery-blocking bonanza has four toppling towers of sausage patties, bacon, beans, black pudding and fried eggs

This artery-blocking feast has four towers made up of black pudding, sausage patties and bacon.Credit to Solent News

They are served inside the oversized traditional Easter bun from Aldi — containing raisins, fruit peel and cinnamon and 1,734 calories on its own.

According to the NHS, men should consume 2,000 calories per day while women are advised to consume 2,500.

Social media videos show Jack Cooks (19) making the mammoth sandwich and cutting it into four pieces.

The culinary whiz, of East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, tells his followers: “I’m not even sure how I’m supposed to eat this. It’s enormous.”

He added: “I love hot cross buns, so when I saw Aldi’s giant version, I knew I had to think big with what to fill it with.

“I hope this inspires others to get creative.”

But not everyone liked Jack’s efforts.

A TikTok user called Heather branded it: “Hot cross wrong.”

Anne Stone added: “Disgusting. It’s not good for breakfast. You can leave it as-is, or enjoy it with a cup of coffee. Toasted and smothered with butter.”

Andere were much more open-minded.

Philip Dykes posted: “Bacon in a hot cross bun is yum.”

Aldi launched its super hot cross bun yesterday.

A spokesman said Jack’s creation is “the perfect combination of sweet and salty” and “ideal for Easter”.

The oversized traditional Easter bun is served in is 1,734 calories on its own

This traditional Easter bun contains 1,734 calories.Credit to Solent News
