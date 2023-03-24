I did an Amazon bikini and summer clothes haul – I loved everything, apart from how daring the white skirt’s slit was

WITH the winter now (hopefully) behind us, it’s time to start thinking about our warm weather wardrobe.

One fashion influencer said she’s ready to ditch the sweaters and jeans and slip into something a little lighter.

Stephanie Nardella (@sugaredstilettosThe fashion, lifestyle and travel blogger,, often shares her top outfits via TikTok.

She looked ahead to warmer days and turned to Amazon to find stylish items.

“Starting an Amazon resort wear, vacation, spring, summer, get me the hell out of the cold series,” she said in a Video.

This slim, brunette beauty started her journey with a $28 floral corset.

“Don’t size up in this. I got a medium but I’m normally a small, and I am swimming in the top of this.”

She still thought that it was a great buy.

“It has potential. It’s a lot thinner of a material than I expected, but that could be really nice for summer.”

The next choice was slightly more unusual.

This $17 knitted top featured yellow and orange stripes and an inset cut at the center.

“Super fun color. You can also get it in other colors. And the material is 10 out of 10.”

Stephanie slipped into something more dressy, wearing a $40 pink cargo pant and a $27 crop top.

“I’d just like to categorize this entire outfit as a win. This is so freaking cute.”

It was the perfect set for summer because it offered little coverage and a bright color.

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach, Stephanie has got you covered for that too.

She wore a white crop top with matching skirt for $24, and looked happy to be by the pool.

“As a cover up option, I think that this is fantastic.”

However, there was one problem.

“The only thing I’m not crazy about is how wide this is,” she said, pointing to the large slit going up her thigh.

She kept with the poolside theme and wore a matching $27 bikini and matching skirt.

“I was expecting to hate this, but for the price, it’s actually really freaking cute.”

This bikini looked fun and flirty for summer barbecues.

Her last choice was a basic cropped, halter-neck tank.

Although she purchased it in green she noticed that there are other options.

“It has the cutest little cut-out detailing.”

